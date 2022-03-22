Bionic Closes $65 Million Series B

PALO ALTO — Bionic, developer of an Application Security Posture Management platform, has closed a $65 million Series B funding round led by Insight Partners. Existing investors Cyberstarts and Battery Ventures also participated in the round. Bionic will use this new round to expand investment in R&D and scale its rapidly growing sales and customer success teams.

As enterprises adopt CI/CD, microservices, and serverless technologies, the surface area of applications in the cloud continuously expands and changes. This introduces drift, new attack vectors, and business risks that current cloud security processes and tooling do not address. Furthermore, data privacy regulations like GDPR and CCPA mean the way applications and code consumes personal data in the cloud needs to be better managed and secured.

Since launching from stealth in December 2020, Bionic has experienced significant growth and helped dozens of customers such as GSK, Armis, and Freddie Mac to accelerate their digital transformation projects and de-risk their application security posture. Bionic provides its customers with complete visibility and continuous monitoring of their applications, services, and APIs while detailing data flows, and attack surfaces.

“Our strong market traction with enterprise customers created major interest from the investor community resulting in an oversubscribed Series B round,” said Idan Ninyo, CEO and co-founder of Bionic. “We are thrilled to partner with tier-1 investors — Insight Partners, Cyberstarts, and Battery Ventures — as we continue to build Bionic into the next major cybersecurity software company.”

“Bionic provides complete visibility and detection for your application architecture and data flow with an innovative agentless approach. Their platform enables the mapping of application dependencies, components, and configurations, which is key in mitigating security risks introduced by continuous delivery. Bionic uniquely serves the needs of both cybersecurity and DevOps teams with a product functionality that provides immediate value with minor operational impact,” said Steve Ward, Managing Director at Insight Partners. “Bionic’s founding team with its deep understanding of the domain and strong technical experience, have made the company a standout in the industry. We look forward to partnering with the Bionic team as they continue to grow and Scale Up.”