Google to Invest $700 Million in Poland

Google announced it will invest nearly $700 million in Poland via the purchase and development of The Warsaw HUB, a modern office complex right in the heart of Poland’s capital city.

Google moved into The Warsaw Hub as a tenant last year, opening a new office there — a home to teams working primarily on advanced solutions powering Google Cloud and its many global customers. It is already the company’s largest site working on cloud technologies in Europe.

With this new investment, across its sites in Warsaw Google says it will have capacity for 2500 employees, with potential for future growth.

The company says it employs 1000 Googlers in Poland and hired over 350 in 2021.

With war raging in neighboring Ukraine, Google said it has donated $10 million for local organizations to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war into Poland. The funding will support both immediate humanitarian efforts and assistance for refugees in the first weeks of their stay in Poland, as well as their longer-term needs.

 

