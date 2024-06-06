Reese Witherspoon Book Club Joins Apple Books

Did you know that Reese Witherspoon had a book club?

Well Apple Books is now the official audiobook home for Reese’s Book Club, one of the most popular book clubs founded by actress Reese Witherspoon, who chooses a book each month spotlighting a woman at the center of the story. Apple Books will feature a dedicated page for users to follow to be notified about new monthly picks, browse previous selections, and experience themed editorial collections curated exclusively by Apple and Reese’s Book Club editors. Apple Books will also offer exclusive pricing promotions. Additionally, the community of authors and talent from Hello Sunshine, a part of Candle Media, will curate audiobook recommendations throughout the year, offering readers more stories to choose from that will be revealed only on Apple Books.

Audiobooks help readers all around the world listen to their favorite book, experience storytelling in an immersive way, and reach their reading goals more easily, especially while on the go.

“For so many people, audiobooks are a powerful and accessible way to enjoy the experience of an amazing book,” said Reese Witherspoon, Hello Sunshine’s founder. “We’re truly excited to partner with Apple Books to connect our incredible community and audiobook lovers everywhere with the latest Reese’s Book Club picks.”

“Reese has been a powerful force in spotlighting diverse storytelling and new perspectives, and we’re thrilled to welcome her to Apple Books, the best place to experience millions of books and audiobooks,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services. “Our customers can now enjoy themed editorial collections and exclusive audiobook recommendations from Reese’s community, only on Apple Books.”

Readers can easily discover Reese’s Book Club in the Apple Books app and learn more about the latest selection, including the newly announced pick for June, The Unwedding, by #1 New York Times bestselling author Ally Condie. This fast-paced whodunit spotlights a recent divorcee’s resort vacation to Big Sur, which unravels when she discovers a dead body on the day of a wedding.

The program marks a new milestone of Candle Media’s Hello Sunshine expanding its work with Apple, after producing the Apple TV+ original series The Last Thing He Told Me, which recently renewed for season two, as well as the Emmy, SAG, and Critics Choice Award-winning series The Morning Show; psychological thriller Surface, starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw; and My Kind of Country, a groundbreaking global search for unconventional and extraordinary country music talent and the first competition series for Apple TV+.