Disco Dances to $20 Million Series A Round

SAN FRANCISCO — Disco (formerly known as co-op commerce), is getting down with a $20 million Series A funding round led by Felicis Ventures with participation from Shopify, Sugar Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, Indicator Ventures, RiverPark Ventures, and several others, including Ankur Nagpal’s Vibe Capital, Packy McCormick’s Not Boring Fund, and a other direct-to-consumer (DTC) founders and operators.

Disco was created to help independent brands limit their reliance on big tech platforms for acquiring customers by working together. Disco serves many of the largest merchants in DTC across a variety of categories, including Parade , Lovevery , Made In , Girlfriend Collective , Faherty , Rhone , Caraway , Milk Bar and many more.

Disco has raised $26M to date and will use the fresh round of capital to continue to create a flourishing ecosystem of brands and innovative products as well as grow the team considerably. The company, now 27 people strong, anticipates scaling to 75 by year end, including engineers, product specialists, marketing experts, customer success, and sales.