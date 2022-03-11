Stilt Steps Up With $114 Million in Financing

SAN FRANCISCO — Stilt, a provider of financial services for immigrants, has raised $14 million in Series A funding led by Link Ventures, with participation from Petrushka Investments, Hillsven Capital, Gokul Rajaram, Claire Hughes Johnson (COO, Stripe), Ott Kaukver (CTO, Checkout.com), Rahul Vohra (CEO, Superhuman), Josh Buckely, and others. Stilt is a Y Combinator alumnus from Winter 2016.

Stilt also closed on a new $100 million debt facility for lending to its loan customers, bringing its total raised to $375 million in equity and debt financing.

In addition, Stilt announced the general launch of Onbo, the first of its kind credit as-a-service offering that allows any business to build and offer a credit product, without needing a bank sponsor in the background. Onbo leverages Stilt’s state lending licenses and compliance framework so companies can focus on developing their own product. Onbo manages all the complexity of origination, payments, and credit reporting for customers. Onbo also helps businesses get started with debt capital of up to $1 million.