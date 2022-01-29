Google News Google Cloud Offering Free Hosting for New Venture-Backed Startups

Google Cloud wants to take on Amazon and Microsoft by targeting venture-backed startups with free hosting and support. Ryan Kiskis, Director of Startup Ecosystem of Google Cloud, announced in a blog post the Google for Startups Cloud Program will cover the first year of Google Cloud usage for investor-backed startups, through series A rounds, up to $100,000. For most startups, this will mean they can begin building on Google Cloud at no cost, ensuring they can focus on innovation, growth, and customer acquisition. In their second year of the program, startups will have 20% of their Google Cloud usage costs covered, up to an additional $100,000 in credits.

This new offering will make it simpler for startups to access to Google Cloud’s capabilities in AI, ML, and analytics, and to rapidly build and scale on Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE).

The company is also expanding it to its Startup Success Team to all qualified, early-stage startups in the Google for Startups Cloud Program. These guides will get to know the unique needs of each startup throughout their two years in the program, and will help connect them with the right Google teams to help resolve any technical, go-to-market, or credit questions along the way. As a customer grows in their usage and expertise with Google Cloud, they’ll be connected to our startup expert account teams to continue their journey.

The Google for Startups Cloud Program joins Google’s numerous offerings for entrepreneurs. In addition to receiving mentorship, tailored resources, and technical support from Google subject matter experts, participating startups are eligible for additional Google product benefits to help their business including Google Workspace, Google Maps and more. Founders can take advantage of workshops, events, and technical training courses, as well as Google for Startups programs and partner offerings. They can also tap into a supportive network of peers through our new C2C Connect digital community just for founders and CTOs building on Google Cloud.