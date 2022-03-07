Serena Williams Venture Fund Raises $111 Million

Serena Ventures, the venture capital firm founded by tennis superstar Serena Williams, has raised an inaugural $111 million fund.

The general partners of the firm are Serena Williams and Alison Rapaport Stillman, who has worked at J.P. Morgan, Wasserman, and Melo7 Tech Ventures.

Through nine years of angel investing, the firm says it has 13 unicorns and six exits. Investments include fintech disruptors Propel and Cointracker, edtech giants Masterclass, and consumer product innovators Billie and Daily Harvest.

“I have been so impressed with Serena Ventures and the extraordinary mentorship and support they provide entrepreneurs. Serena has built an exceptional team of diverse experts with branding expertise and strategic advice to help founders as they navigate building their companies. With unique backgrounds and experiences, Serena Ventures brings an incredible network — a network of which I am honored to be a part of. I am excited to support their growth,” said Anne Wojcicki, CEO & Co-Founder of 23andMe and a limited partner in Serena Ventures.

Serena Ventures is focused on pre-seed thru Series A rounds.

Other limited partners include Norwest, Capital G, Kapor Foundation, and Liontree.