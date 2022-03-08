Tiger Global Leads $11.6 Million Round in Legal.io

SAN FRANCISCO — Legal.io, an enterprise marketplace for legal talent and technology, has raised an $11.6 million Series-A round led by Tiger Global.

Legal.io is used by companies such as Medallia, Nextdoor and Zoom Video Communications Inc. to hire top legal talent. By creating a Legal.io profile, legal professionals can get matched to roles that fit their specific expertise and career goals. The platform allows enterprise companies to hire for contract and permanent roles, with a focus on quality, speed and transparency.

“Lawyers and legal teams are demanding more flexibility in the way they work,” said Pieter Gunst, CEO of Legal.io. “Enterprises increasingly leverage technology and data to streamline legal operations, and this is happening company wide across Legal, Compliance, and Trust and Safety. Companies and candidates are excited by our ability to match them with a level of precision that only a vertical-specific marketplace can provide.”

In addition to Legal.io’s talent marketplace, legal professionals can access a community of peers and salary and pricing data. Over 7,500 attorneys, legal operations and trust & safety professionals have joined the Legal.io network, with over 3,500 members looking for a new role. 52% of professionals hired through Legal.io were women, and 42% were diverse candidates.

Tiger Global led the company’s round. “Legal.io already serves over a dozen of our portfolio companies. We have great confidence in their potential to become the leading enterprise marketplace for legal services,” said Griffin Schroeder, Partner, Tiger Global.

“This funding will enable us to expand our professional network and corporate team. Growing the network and our data-set will empower us to continue delivering superior talent at the most cutting-edge in-house legal and legal operations departments,” said Gunst.

​​Legal.io plans to significantly grow its community of legal professionals in 2022, and is hiring for several positions in enterprise sales, legal recruiting, and growth marketing.