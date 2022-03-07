Balbix Secures $70 Million

SAN JOSE — Balbix , a provide of cybersecurity posture automation, has raised $70 million in Series C funding . The oversubscribed round was led by Redline Capital who were joined by new investors, Third Point Ventures, Nautilus Venture Partners, Modern Venture Partners and Franklin Park, as well as existing investors Mayfield, JC2 Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Alter Venture Partners and Singtel Innov8.

The funds will be used to build out Balbix’s go-to-market capabilities and continued engineering investments to address market needs across unified asset inventory, software bill of materials (SBOM), vulnerability management, cyber risk quantification and security posture automation. The Balbix Security Cloud uses AI and automation to reinvent how the world’s leading organizations reduce their cyber risk. With Balbix, security teams can accurately inventory their cloud and on-prem assets, conduct risk-based vulnerability management, and quantify their cyber risk in monetary terms.