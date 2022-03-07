Venture Capital

Balbix Secures $70 Million

SAN JOSE — Balbix, a provide of cybersecurity posture automation, has raised $70 million in Series C funding. The oversubscribed round was led by Redline Capital who were joined by new investors, Third Point Ventures, Nautilus Venture Partners, Modern Venture Partners and Franklin Park, as well as existing investors Mayfield, JC2 Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Alter Venture Partners and Singtel Innov8.

The funds will be used to build out Balbix’s go-to-market capabilities and continued engineering investments to address market needs across unified asset inventory, software bill of materials (SBOM), vulnerability management, cyber risk quantification and security posture automation.

The Balbix Security Cloud uses AI and automation to reinvent how the world’s leading organizations reduce their cyber risk. With Balbix, security teams can accurately inventory their cloud and on-prem assets, conduct risk-based vulnerability management, and quantify their cyber risk in monetary terms.

“Organizations of all sizes need real-time cyber risk visibility which is crucial for coordinating and driving timely risk mitigation actions,” said Nicolas Giuli, Partner at Redline Capital. “With its differentiated AI-powered approach to cybersecurity posture automation and excellent reference customer deployments, Balbix is very well poised to address these requirements. We are excited to take this journey with them as they continue to scale across the world.”

“Balbix’s ability to operate at massive enterprise scale to deliver valuable business outcomes in terms of risk reduction, security team productivity and security program cost reduction, puts it ahead of other companies in the industry,” said Curtis McKee, Partner at Third Point Ventures. “We are excited to work with company leadership to help scale Balbix and cement its leadership position in this rapidly growing market segment.”

