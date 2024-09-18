News

Santa Clara Sheriff Seizes Arsenal of Guns and Explosives

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Gun Violence Task Force and sheriff’s deputies raided a San Jose home last Wednesday, seizing an arsenal of weapons and explosives.

Christopher Paul Roberts, a 37-year-old resident of the 2200 block of Bailey Avenue, was arrested and charged with, among other crimes, explosive and assault weapon felonies.

“Our neighborhoods will not be treated as weapon manufacturing factories or war zones,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. “I thank the brave investigators, ATF agents, and deputies who put their lives on the line to make sure these dangerous and illegal weapons don’t make their way into the hands of criminals.”

The DA-led team raided the home early Wednesday morning.

Using a search warrant, they found:

  • Pounds of explosive material, ready for manufacturing
  • Housings, caps, fuses, and mixing components for explosives
  • Completed explosives
  • Narcotics: Heroin
  • Four firearms, including a ghost gun assault rifle
  • Ammunition

The Santa Clara County Gun Violence Task Force is a special unit comprised of investigators, officers, and deputies from various departments that work to take weapons out of the hands of the suicidal or mentally ill, felons, and persons subject to protective orders, like the suspect in this case.

