DeltaStream Digs Up $15 Million Funding

MENLO PARK — DeltaStream, Inc., a serverless stream processing platform, has raised $15 million in Series A funding from New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Galaxy Interactive and Sanabil Investments. The funding will accelerate the company’s vision of enabling a complete serverless stream processing platform to manage, secure and process all streaming data, irrespective of data source or pipeline.

Event streaming platforms such as Apache Kafka have become essential in today’s data-driven industries, with many sectors adopting real-time data streaming. As AI advances, real-time data is becoming even more critical for applications.

DeltaStream, founded by Hojjat Jafarpour, CEO and creator of ksqlDB, helps organizations build real-time streaming applications and pipelines with SQL in minutes. The platform leverages the power of Apache Flink© while simplifying its complexity, making it accessible to businesses of all sizes–from startups to large enterprises. DeltaStream is available as a fully managed service or a bring-your-own-cloud (BYOC) option.

“Streaming data is essential for modern apps, but it’s been difficult and costly to get value from it. DeltaStream’s serverless platform simplifies infrastructure management, allowing users to focus on building their applications,” said Hojjat Jafarpour. “To fully benefit from real-time data, customers need an organized view across all data stores, role-based access control, and secure sharing of real-time data. What Databricks and Snowflake did for stored data, DeltaStream does for streaming data.”

DeltaStream also integrates with Databricks and Snowflake, letting customers create real-time pipelines that quickly move data from streaming platforms like Apache Kafka to these systems.

“We’re seeing rapid adoption of streaming data and the rise of platforms such as Apache Flink,” NEA partner and DeltaStream board member Aaron Jacobson explained. “However, one of the main challenges of using such systems has been their operational complexity. With DeltaStream, users have the power of Apache Flink©= without having to deal with its complexity resulting in significantly cost effective and accelerated time to market for real-time data applications.”

“DeltaStream is leading the charge in real-time streaming, where speed, low latency and intelligent decision-making are critical for businesses to maintain a competitive edge,” said Jeff Brown, Galaxy Interactive Partner, “Their enterprise grade, secure, and scalable solution simplifies complex stream processing, allowing teams to focus on deriving insights rather than managing infrastructure.”