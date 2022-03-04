Reforge Lands $60 Million Series B

SAN FRANCISCO — Reforge — a career development platform for professionals in Growth, Product, Marketing and Engineering — has landed a $60 million Series B round led by Insight Partners, with participation from Andreessen Horowitz, True Ventures, NextView Ventures, TCV, Long Journey Ventures, and more than 170 individual operators.

For the past five years, Reforge has redefined career development for professionals as a destination for a continuous stream of problem and solution finding, while creating a new type of market for VP and C-level expertise that previously did not exist. As Reforge grew, it was able to help more professionals scale themselves and their companies by offering new programs and topics, including deeper dives in product management, engineering leadership and data, as well as more earned insights from VPs and C-level executives.

“Reforge is pioneering a new vision for career development where professionals can learn from industry experts who have mastered their craft, then apply those learnings by connecting with others working on similar problems,” said Allyson White, Managing Director at Insight Partners. “We have evolved from having one job our entire career to many jobs. And today, professionals not only have more jobs, they also want to unlock their expertise in a number of different ways, such as advising, consulting and mentoring in order to achieve fulfillment and growth in their work.”

“Reforge is uniquely well-positioned to transform the career development landscape because their membership model, content, and experts can carry an employee through the full career journey and the ability to learn across other areas leads to more and better partnership between function,” said Adam Fishman, Executive in Residence at Reforge and former VP Product and Growth at Patreon. “Building your career isn’t just about taking a single course — as your needs change, Reforge is there to meet them.”

Reforge will use the funds from this latest round to make the network and marketplace behaviors it’s already seeing organically within its ecosystem–such as consulting and advising–available to more members and experts. In doing so, Reforge will expand the knowledge and networking opportunities available on the platform, creating a new type of professional network and marketplace.