Venture Capital

LaunchNotes Lands $15 Million Series A

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

SAN FRANCISCO — LaunchNotes, which provides personalized, automated, and secure way to connect your teams and users to your product development lifecycle, has raised a $15 million Series A round led by  Insight Partners, with participation from Atlassian Ventures, The New Normal Fund, Essence VC, and existing investors Cowboy Ventures and Bull City Venture Partners.

This funding will support the expansion of LaunchNotes from a product change communication solution to a full platform for Product Success.

With a suite of tools for targeted announcements, feedback collection, roadmap sharing, and more, LaunchNotes helps product teams keep their customers, colleagues, and other key stakeholders connected to the product development cycle, ultimately creating happier, stickier customers. LaunchNotes is helping fuel the success of leading product teams across the SaaS industry, including Loom, Hopin, Drata, Flatfile, Amplitude, MURAL, and many others.

“Our growth trajectory over the past two years has come with a rapid pace of execution,” said Brian Elmi, VP of Product at Drata. “At such a crucial time, when engaging with existing customers could easily fall through the cracks, LaunchNotes has allowed us to 4X our cadence of relevant updates and delight customers with targeted, meaningful communication.”

In just two years LaunchNotes has achieved breakout traction with its initial product offerings. Last year, the business reported 650% revenue growth and 300% new customer growth. Additionally, LaunchNotes-powered product updates are now reaching over 500,000 users per month.

“Our ultimate goal is to provide everything product teams need to succeed and excel in the modern world,” said Tyler Davis, LaunchNotes’ Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

We’re going to be laser focused on unlocking Product Success by modernizing the product development cycle for teams everywhere. We’re excited to deliver a Product Success Platform that connects the core parts of the development cycle — such as comms, feedback, and planning — into a unified customer experience. By creating this seamless loop and removing the most common pain points, we will enable the product teams of today to build the great technologies of tomorrow.”

Ryan Polk, Insight Partner’s Head of Product, joined LaunchNotes’ Board of Directors as a part of the fundraise. “As a former Chief Product Officer, I have led many product teams over my career, and I am very familiar with the pain points the LaunchNotes team is solving. Dramatically increasing the ability of product teams to engage and interact with their customers is one of the most potent opportunities in today’s software-driven economy. We’re excited to partner with LaunchNotes on this ambitious mission.”

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
Venture Capital

FastAF Delivers Series A Investment

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO — FastAF Technologies, Inc. (FastAF), which helps retailers deliver products directly to customers, has closed a Series A investment round that values the company at $200 million. Investors in this round include Luxor Capital, Interlace Ventures, EQT Ventures, PivotNorth Capital, Daversa Partners, former Benchmark venture partner and current Adobe CPO Scott Belskey, founder […]
Venture Capital

Pando Raises $6.9 Million

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO — Pando, which operates a career progression platform, has raised a total of $6.9 million led by Craft Ventures with participation from Lerer Hippeau, GFC, Correlation Ventures, and additional strategic investors including Jane Alexander CMO at Carta, Ashkay Kothari COO at Notion, and Des Traynor Co-founder at Intercom. The new funds will be used to […]
Venture Capital

FTV Capital Leads $130 Million Series C in Luma Health

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO — Luma Health, a leading patient engagement platform, has announced a $130 million Series C funding round led by FTV Capital, a sector-focused growth equity investment firm, with participation from existing investors. This latest round brings Luma Health’s total funding raised to $160 million. Luna Health reports 2x growth year over year since the company’s […]