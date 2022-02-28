Venture Capital

Aurora Solar Closes $200 Million Series D

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

SAN FRANCISCO — Aurora Solar, a software platform for solar sales and design, has closed a $200 million Series D funding round co-led by current investors Coatue and Energize Ventures with participation from Fifth Wall, ICONIQ and new investors, Lux Capital and Emerson Collective. With this funding, Aurora Solar plans to accelerate its mission to create a future of clean energy by equipping solar professionals with a powerful and accessible software platform for every step of the solar adoption process.

“As a trusted partner to the fastest growing solar companies, we have a unique vantage point from which to deliver customer-centric innovation,” said Christopher Hopper, Co-founder and CEO of Aurora Solar. “We are thrilled about our next chapter and accelerating innovations that enable every member of the solar organization to benefit from data and AI, and ultimately deliver on the promise of solar.”

The solar industry is at a strategic inflection point. According to the Solar Energy Industry Association (SEIA), solar has experienced an average annual growth rate of 42% in installed solar capacity over the past decade and is expected to continue setting a series of record years until 2024. This strong industry-level momentum, along with the dramatic shift to a digital-first business environment, further accelerated by the pandemic, has highlighted the need for the solar companies to double down on digital transformation.

“Software is increasingly becoming a mission-critical part of every solar organization’s technology and operating strategy,” said Samuel Adeyemo, Co-founder and CRO of Aurora Solar. “Aurora’s focus is to help our customers tackle some of the industry’s biggest challenges head on: accelerating sales cycles, scaling up design operations, and transitioning costly and ineffective manual processes to automated and integrated workflows.”

With more than 7.5 million solar projects designed in its software platform, Aurora is the de facto standard for solar sales, design and operations. Top solar companies in the US, including Freedom Forever, Infinity Energy, Sunpower and POWERHOME Solar depend on Aurora to power their sales, design and operations teams, and deliver meaningful business outcomes. Building on this momentum, this funding will help Aurora accelerate its product development, expand outreach, and build lasting, trusted relationships with their customers while also increasing Aurora’s collaboration with the broader solar community.

“Solar is a $100 billion industry and the fastest growing power generation source in the world. At Energize, we believe the key to accelerating solar adoption at scale is through software and automation,” said John Tough, managing partner at Energize Ventures, which is Aurora’s largest investor. “Aurora is building the operating system that will support this growth, and we’re thrilled to make our fourth consecutive investment in the company as they continue to expand their platform and build upon their world-class team.”

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
Venture Capital

Pixis Scores $100 Million Led by Softbank Vision Fund 2

Posted on Author Editor

BURLINGAME — Pixis (formerly known as Pyxis One), a provider of contextual codeless AI infrastructure for marketing optimization, has secured $100 million in Series C funding. Pixis will use funds to help the company rapidly scale its AI platforms and plugins, as well as accelerate expansions across North America, Europe, and APAC. The Series C […]
Venture Capital

OLIPOP Soda Raises $30 Million From Camila Cabello, Jonas Brothers, Gwyneth Paltrow

Posted on Author Editor

OAKLAND — New wave soda brand OLIPOP has completed a $30 million Series B funding round led by Monogram Capital Partners with celebrity investors Camila Cabello, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Mindy Kaling, Logic, and Gwyneth Paltrow. Also contributing to the funding round were Raj and Indra Nooyi (Former CEO, PepsiCo), Anjula Acharia (Founder, A-Series Management & Investments), Payal Kadakia (Founder, ClassPass), Moj Mahdara (Serial Investor & […]
Venture Capital

Verana Health Secures $150 Million Series E

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO — Verana Health, a digital health company that quality drug lifecycle and medical practice insights from a real-world data network, has landed a $150 million Series E funding round led by Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc. (JJDC) and Novo Growth, the growth-stage investment arm of Novo Holdings. Existing Verana Health investors GV (formerly […]