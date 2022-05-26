Andreessen Horowitz Going Big on Crypto With $4.5 Billion Fund

Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz continues to go big on cryptocurrency, even though Bitcoin has seen a big drop this year along with the overall stock market.

Partner Chris Dixon announced that Andreessen Horowitz has raised a new crypto fund totaling $4.5 billion. Of this amount, $1.5 billion will be dedicated to seed investments, and $3 billion to venture investments. This brings the firm’s total crypto/web3 funds raised to over $7.6 billion.

Dixon said the firm is going to use these funds to invest in promising web3 startups at every stage. He is excited about developments in web3 games, DeFi, decentralized social media, self-sovereign identity, layer 1 and layer 2 infrastructure, bridges, DAOs & governance, NFT communities, privacy, creator monetization, regenerative finance, new applications of ZK proofs, decentralized content & story creation, and many other areas.

A16z will also keep growing its operating teams so that it will continue providing the best services to founders. These operating functions include: