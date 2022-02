What Jobs at Uber Pay

Uber Technologies operates the world’s leading rideshare service and also one of the country’s biggest food-delivery services behind DoorDash.

Drivers for Uber services can earn anywhere from $15-$40 per hour.

Here are salaries for corporate and technical employees at Uber in the Bay Area. Data comes from H1-B filings with the Department of Labor for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Salaries below do not include benefits or stock options.