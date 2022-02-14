Doordash Launches Flower Delivery on Valentine’s Day

DoorDash is officially launching flower delivery on Valentine’s Day. Now customers can send fresh, same-day delivery of flowers to loved ones. The company is partnering with more than 3,000 local and national florists across the country for on-demand delivery, making it easier for customers to discover and gift their favorite floral bouquets.

This news follows a multi-year journey of fulfilling on-demand delivery for florists via its own channels with DoorDash Drive, DoorDash’s white-label fulfillment service, and continues DoorDash’s trajectory of expansion into new categories beyond restaurants including grocery, alcohol, pets and retail. The vast majority of florists are on DashPass to make receiving and gifting flowers even more convenient and affordable, including The Flower Shop, William Paul Floral Design, Jennie’s Flowers of Tampa, Poppy Flowers, and POMP Flowers. This news also marks a partnership expansion with many of DoorDash’s grocery and convenience store merchants, delivering flowers from Florals & Gifts by Albertsons and Bloom Cart by Safeway.

Here’s how you can order flowers on DoorDash: