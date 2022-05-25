Apple to Hold Keynote for WWDC on June 6

Featuring over 150 in-depth session videos, WWDC22 brings together the latest tools and technologies to give developers the chance to learn how they can create the next generation of apps. Apple Developer Program members, Apple Developer Enterprise Program members, and 2022 Swift Student Challenge award recipients can request one-on-one lab appointments with Apple experts for guidance on implementing the latest technologies, following best practices, and designing their apps.

Beginning June 7, session videos will be posted daily on the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website.

Activities