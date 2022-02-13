News

Top 25 Silicon Valley Companies to Watch for Winter 2022

Here are the 25 top companies based in Silicon Valley and San Francisco to watch for winter 2022. These companies have big news, filed for IPOs or recently went public.

This list will be updated quarterly for each season.

CompanyHeadquartersThe Skinny
AffirmSan FranciscoBuy now pay later specialist has partnership with leading Internet retailer Amazon.
AirtableSan FranciscoConnected apps platform raises massive $735 million Series F round.
Archer AviationPalo AltoSuccessfully tested first hover flight of electric vertical take off and landing aircraft.
ChimeSan FranciscoFee-free online bank raised $750 million Series G round led by Sequoia Capital.
GenesysDaly CityCloud-based customer service software company raised $580 million round led by Salesforce Ventures.
DexterityRedwood CityCreator of robotics for logistics and supply chains raised $140 million Series B.
DiscordSan FranciscoOver 150 million people use Discord software for chatting online. Raised $500 million Series I round led by Dragoneer.
DoordashSan FranciscoLeading food delivery service in the U.S. CEO Tony Xu named to Meta (Facebook) Board of Directors.
DoximitySan FranciscoProfessional network for medical professionals has 80% of U.S. physicians as members.
Enphase EnergyFremontPublicly traded company that provides technology to store solar power in homes.
FreshworksSan MateoCloud-based customer service software company went public in September.
GrammarlySan FranciscoOnline writing assistant to improve grammar raised $200 million from Baillie Gifford and Blackrock.
InstacartSan FranciscoLargest grocery delivery service hires Fidji Simo from Facebook as CEO.
Lucid MotorsNewarkCompany's first electric car -- The Lucid Air -- named 2022 Motor Trend Car of the Year.
NextdoorSan FranciscoNeighborhood app went public via Khosla Ventures SPAC.
NuroMountain ViewSelf-driving delivery robots raised $600 million in Series D round with Kroger, FedEx and Domino's as customers.
PacasoSan FranciscoProvides fractional home ownership in luxury homes. Raised $125 million led by Softbank Vision Fund 2.
RedditSan FranciscoCommunity site founded in 2005 with over 50 million visitors daily files to go public this year.
RobloxSan MateoGaming network has over 47 million users a day, half under 13 years of age.
SysdigSan FranciscoCloud security firm raised a $350 million Series G round in December at a valuation of $2.5 billion
Treasure DataMountain ViewCustomer data platform raised $234 million led by Softbank.
TuroSan FranciscoCar sharing company available in over 7,500 cities looks to go public this year.
TwelveBerkeleyDeveloped first batch of E-Jet, a fossil-free jet fuel made from Carbon Dioxide {CO2) electrolysis, in partnership with the U.S. Air Force.
Upstart TechnologiesSan MateoAI-powered credit analytic firm raises credit approvals and lowers deliquencies.
VaroSan FranciscoOnline bank raises $510 million in funding led by Lone Pine Capital.
