Top 25 Silicon Valley Companies to Watch for Winter 2022

Here are the 25 top companies based in Silicon Valley and San Francisco to watch for winter 2022. These companies have big news, filed for IPOs or recently went public.
This list will be updated quarterly for each season.
|Company
|Headquarters
|The Skinny
|Affirm
|San Francisco
|Buy now pay later specialist has partnership with leading Internet retailer Amazon.
|Airtable
|San Francisco
|Connected apps platform raises massive $735 million Series F round.
|Archer Aviation
|Palo Alto
|Successfully tested first hover flight of electric vertical take off and landing aircraft.
|Chime
|San Francisco
|Fee-free online bank raised $750 million Series G round led by Sequoia Capital.
|Genesys
|Daly City
|Cloud-based customer service software company raised $580 million round led by Salesforce Ventures.
|Dexterity
|Redwood City
|Creator of robotics for logistics and supply chains raised $140 million Series B.
|Discord
|San Francisco
|Over 150 million people use Discord software for chatting online. Raised $500 million Series I round led by Dragoneer.
|Doordash
|San Francisco
|Leading food delivery service in the U.S. CEO Tony Xu named to Meta (Facebook) Board of Directors.
|Doximity
|San Francisco
|Professional network for medical professionals has 80% of U.S. physicians as members.
|Enphase Energy
|Fremont
|Publicly traded company that provides technology to store solar power in homes.
|Freshworks
|San Mateo
|Cloud-based customer service software company went public in September.
|Grammarly
|San Francisco
|Online writing assistant to improve grammar raised $200 million from Baillie Gifford and Blackrock.
|Instacart
|San Francisco
|Largest grocery delivery service hires Fidji Simo from Facebook as CEO.
|Lucid Motors
|Newark
|Company's first electric car -- The Lucid Air -- named 2022 Motor Trend Car of the Year.
|Nextdoor
|San Francisco
|Neighborhood app went public via Khosla Ventures SPAC.
|Nuro
|Mountain View
|Self-driving delivery robots raised $600 million in Series D round with Kroger, FedEx and Domino's as customers.
|Pacaso
|San Francisco
|Provides fractional home ownership in luxury homes. Raised $125 million led by Softbank Vision Fund 2.
|San Francisco
|Community site founded in 2005 with over 50 million visitors daily files to go public this year.
|Roblox
|San Mateo
|Gaming network has over 47 million users a day, half under 13 years of age.
|Sysdig
|San Francisco
|Cloud security firm raised a $350 million Series G round in December at a valuation of $2.5 billion
|Treasure Data
|Mountain View
|Customer data platform raised $234 million led by Softbank.
|Turo
|San Francisco
|Car sharing company available in over 7,500 cities looks to go public this year.
|Twelve
|Berkeley
|Developed first batch of E-Jet, a fossil-free jet fuel made from Carbon Dioxide {CO2) electrolysis, in partnership with the U.S. Air Force.
|Upstart Technologies
|San Mateo
|AI-powered credit analytic firm raises credit approvals and lowers deliquencies.
|Varo
|San Francisco
|Online bank raises $510 million in funding led by Lone Pine Capital.