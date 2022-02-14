News

Security Robot Firm Knightscope Inks Deal With Allied Universal

MOUNTAIN VIEW. & SANTA ANA — Knightscope, a maker of security robots, has inked a strategic partnership with Allied Universal, a leading global security and facility services company with revenues at approximately $20 billion and more than 800,000 employees worldwide. Knightscope will provide its  Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) to the company’s U.S.-based customers to help deter crime, enhance situational awareness and improve security professional safety.

Allied Universal Technology Services, a division of Allied Universal, will offer Knightscope’s technologies for deployment in the U.S. effective immediately, which include the K5 Outdoor, K3 Indoor, and K1 Stationary ASRs, the Knightscope Security Operations Center (KSOC) browser-based user interface for end users, autonomous charging/docking stations, data storage and full support, service and maintenance.

“Our commitment to providing the best proactive security services to our customers is unwavering,” said Carey Boethel, President of Allied Universal Technology Services. “The partnership with Knightscope allows us to expand our delivery of smart cutting-edge technologies to enhance public safety, allowing our customers to focus on their core businesses.”

The partnership between Knightscope and Allied Universal utilizes the company’s highly trained security professionals to mitigate risks by monitoring alerts and responding to threats reported by ASRs to reduce monetary and non-monetary costs to its customers.

William Santana Li, chairman and CEO of Knightscope stated, “Partnering with Allied Universal is a perfect recipe for success – robots are deployed to do the monotonous, computational heavy work while the strategic, hands-on activities are the responsibility of the humans. We are excited for the future that this agreement will bring in driving steady long-term growth.”

Allied Universal Technology Services division provides electronic access control, video surveillance, fire/life safety, alarm monitoring, emergency communications, hosted /managed services and a variety of Global Security Operating Center (GSOC-as-a-Service) offerings.

