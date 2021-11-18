TaskHuman Lands $9.5 Million Series A

PALO ALTO — TaskHuman, a 1:1 digital coaching platform, has raised $9.5 million in Series A funding.

The Series A round was led by USVP with participation from new investors Madrona Venture Group and RingCentral Ventures, along with existing investor Impact Venture Capital. Prominent angel investors include Baron Davis (2x NBA All Star), Sanjay Mehrotra (CEO of Micron), Gopi Kallayil (Chief Evangelist, Google) and Somesh Khanna (McKinsey). This brings total capital raised to date to $14.3 million.

Founded in 2017, TaskHuman’s app helps users instantly discover and connect with the world’s most comprehensive, global network of specialists covering nearly 1000 aspects of daily life, such as physical fitness, mental well-being, spiritual, emotional, financial, career & leadership coaching, and more. TaskHuman has scoured the globe to find, curate, and bring a diverse network of specialists 24/7 right to users’ fingertips. With nearly 1,000 coaches from over 20 countries, TaskHuman users can get on-the-spot insight and coaching based on their specific needs for those daily moments in life when generic articles or watching pre-recorded videos just doesn’t cut it. Users can enjoy 100% secure and confidential 1:1 sessions on the TaskHuman platform anytime, anywhere.

“Access to instant 1:1 personalized guidance should be a fundamental human right,” said Ravi Swaminathan, co-founder and CEO of TaskHuman. “With TaskHuman, every person can now engage with their own personal dream team of specialists via video call and amplify their daily work and personal lives through live human support and connection. In doing so, we also provide coaches an outlet to pursue their passion and connect with others who need their help.”

Organizations can also extend TaskHuman as a benefit to their workforce, allowing employees to amplify their daily work and personal lives. With TaskHuman’s unlimited pricing model, every employee can engage in limitless ways to address their goals privately and confidentially, with unlimited in-app content, LIVE 1:1 video calls, and group sessions. TaskHuman supports organizations including Zoom Video Communications, Inc., Medidata, Purdue University, RingCentral, IntelyCare, Southwest Transplant Alliance, One Workplace, and Freedom Learning Group, that extend the network as a benefit to support employees’ personal and professional goals.

“With the changing employee landscape of remote work, global equity, and other life pressures, mental health and overall employee well-being are at the forefront of employee recruitment, retention, and engagement,” said Rick Lewis, general partner at USVP. “TaskHuman is reimagining personal and professional well-being and growth within a new kind of virtual services category. By putting the power of personal well-being at everyone’s fingertips, we see a tremendous market opportunity for TaskHuman, and we are excited to be part of their mission.”

TaskHuman has 60 employees.