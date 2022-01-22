Pavilion Data Systems Secures $45 Million

SAN JOSE — Pavilion Data Systems, a data analytics acceleration platform provider, has raised a $45 million round led by Kleiner Perkins and Artiman Ventures.

“Pavilion is proving its market acceptance across a broad range of industry verticals as an analytics acceleration platform for legacy and next-generation applications,” noted Zamarian. “2021 saw the company grow its employee base by 50% across all functions. This, combined with additional funding from our investors, our expanded leadership team, and the strong position of our flagship HyperParallel Data Platform™ will enable us to take data analytics acceleration to the next level.”

Pavilion’s total outside capital investment is now $107 million. All existing investors participated in the funding, including Korea Investment Partners, SK Telecom Ventures, Taiwania Capital, Tyche Partners, DAG Ventures, and RPS Ventures. This investment round also was joined by new investors Mirae Asset, Liberty Street Advisors, and Gaingels.

“Many organizations in the federal and commercial space are already using Pavilion to make the most of their applications and accelerate their workloads,” stated Wen Hsieh, Partner at Kleiner Perkins. “Pavilion’s platform enables users to build a bridge between their existing and future needs. We see that its unique ability to accelerate legacy as well as next-generation applications is making it a prime choice for many users. My partners and I are excited to have co-led this round, as the funding will help Pavilion establish itself as a leader in the data analytics and AI/ML acceleration market.”

In 2021 Pavilion significantly increased deployments within federal agencies and increased penetration into analytics use cases in Fortune 500 companies, including a top-20 banking institution, a top credit agency, and one of the largest hedge funds in the country. Nearly 80% of all deployments were to accelerate analytics, legacy and next-generation, ML, and streaming applications. Pavilion doubled its new customers, and customer loyalty remains strong with 75% of its 2020 customers repurchasing in 2021. Pavilion also opened new sales offices in Atlanta, Boston, and London, and it directly addressed the public sector by opening a sales division focused on federal government customers to support its strong presence in the federal space. The company continued its expansion into the life sciences, financial, and media and entertainment industry verticals.

“We needed an external storage platform that matched the performance we get from internal NVMe SSDs to support a mission critical SQL analytics use case running on VMWare 7,” said Ken Boyer, Director Global Storage MGMT at IQVIA. “The Pavilion platform enabled us to meet this challenging requirement that could not be met with other options. It’s really exciting to see this recognition and endorsement of Pavilion by the investment community to build upon their momentum and accelerate their roadmap. We look forward to seeing continued momentum of their data analytics acceleration platform.”

“We have been working with Pavilion for the last couple of years and have had great success with some of our large federal customers,” said Herb Ahmuty, Senior Solutions Architect at Meadowgate. “The Pavilion platform has helped a couple of our customers address the challenging data-ingest and performance needs of their demanding analytics workloads. Given the rapidly changing nature of technology, Pavilion’s agility has enabled our customers to be more responsive to their growing data sets and expanded application environments. It’s great to see continued support of Pavilion from the investment community.”