Tiger Global Leads $110 Million Round in Outschool

SAN FRANCISCO – Outschool has landed a $110 million Series D funding round with a $3 billion valuation.

Outschool offers live online education experiences that connect real-life teachers with learners in small-group settings to explore everything from Minecraft, Pokemon and Cooking to Chemistry, Algebra and Literature. Outschool offers over 100,000 online classes.

Classes on Outschool range from one-time enrichment lessons to semester-long core courses and weekly social clubs. Classes are offered across all subjects, and learners range from age 3 to 18.

The Series D funding comes less than a year after a $75 million Series C raise in April 2021. The latest round of funding is led by previous investor Tiger Global Management and adds BOND. Additional participants in the round include Lightspeed Ventures, Union Square Ventures, Reach Capital, Coatue, FundersClub and SV Angel. The funding provides Outschool with additional resources to fulfill its mission to positively impact society by inspiring a love of learning in children across the world.

Named by Fast Company as one of the Most Innovative Companies in 2021 and by Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 as this year’s fastest growing education company, Outschool has expanded its offering domestically and globally. Previously only available as a teaching opportunity to teachers in the United States and Canada, when the pandemic hit, the company grew its offerings dramatically. Outschool offered an opportunity for teachers worldwide to earn extra income, allowing independent educators in countries such as Australia, New Zealand, and the UK to engage thousands of kids looking for time-zone-friendly classes while schools were largely shut down. Despite the marked uncertainty around Covid-19 and emerging variants, Outschool’s latest funding round demonstrates confidence in the company’s long-term potential in a dynamic global education environment.

“Outschool engages and inspires learning through a large variety of classes and subjects so kids can dive deeper into their favorite interests. We have seen firsthand how the small-group format encourages social interaction and builds friendships while also allowing for a deeper understanding of subject matter. Recently, we launched Outschool Pods based purely on demand from both teachers and families to have more opportunities for on-going organized, academic classes in small group settings. We will continue to innovate our product based on the needs of our community,” said Amir Nathoo, CEO of Outschool. “I couldn’t be prouder of the achievements of our team from the past year and a half. Now we recognize the real work begins as we scale up and realize the platform’s great potential to inspire learners across the world.”

For families with a financial need, their nonprofit arm, Outschool.org provides access to unique classes and camps. Outschool.org has donated over $3 million to schools, after school programs and families in need since its inception in April 2020.