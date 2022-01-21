Prophecy Fulfills $25 Million Series A

PALO ALTO — Prophecy, an enterprise low-code data engineering platform that brings the speed of DevOps to data engineering, has raised a $25 million Series A round led by Insight Partners, with participation from seed investors SignalFire and Berkeley Skydeck, as well as Dig Ventures. The company has now raised over $31 million in funding.

Prophecy provides an easy-to-use visual interface to build, deploy and manage data processing that incorporates software engineering best practices. The company’s platform is already relied on by a number Fortune 500 companies to manage data infrastructure across their enterprises. Prophecy will use the funding to expand its go-to-market team and to further enhance its low-code data engineering platform.

Prophecy co-founder and CEO Raj Bains saw firsthand how data engineers struggle with big data platforms from his work at Hortonworks. Since today’s cloud platforms only provide data processing engines, data teams have been forced to assemble custom infrastructure – each building bespoke, internal data tools and frameworks. The Prophecy team saw the opportunity to provide a data engineering platform for all companies with cutting-edge technology that combines the latest in visual and code development with compilation and tooling expertise from years of collective experience at Microsoft and the NVIDIA CUDA team.

“The fundamental problem is that data tooling hasn’t changed much over the past decade. Data is the new oil, but it needs to be refined into the fuel that powers machine learning and business analytics. This refining is currently an artisanal process driven by data engineers and custom scripts that is failing to fulfill real business outcomes,” said Bains. “Prophecy is on a mission to industrialize data refining by combining robust engineering, standardization and high-volume production. With this recent Insight investment, we will make the platform widely accessible and advance the boundaries of what’s possible in data engineering.”

“Prophecy’s low-code data engineering platform fulfills a significant whitespace – it creates a new category within modern data engineering platforms,” said George Mathew, Managing Director at Insight Partners, who is joining Prophecy’s board. “By leveraging software development best practices including code on Git, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), and a world-class visual drag-and-drop interface; Prophecy has created a category-defining product for enterprise data engineering teams.”