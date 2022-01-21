6Sense Locates $200 Million Investment

SAN FRANCISCO — 6sense , a platform for B2B organizations generating predictable revenue, has closed $200 million in a Series E funding round. The new funding more than doubles 6sense valuation to $5.2 billion just ten months after its $125 million Series D round.

The latest round is co-led by new investors Blue Owl and MSD Partners and includes additional new investors SoftBank Vision Fund 2, B Capital Group, Franklin Templeton, and Harmony Partners. Existing investors Insight Partners, Tiger Global, D1 Capital Partners, and Sapphire Ventures also participated in the round, bringing 6sense’s total funding to $426 million.

“Ten months ago we ignited the RevTech Revolution with a promise to provide the only AI-driven platform that unifies data, people, and processes to unlock predictable revenue potential. We’ve delivered on this promise and the market has spoken. Our growth continues to outpace every competitor in our category, and customers consistently rave about the exceptional results they see with 6sense,” said Jason Zintak, CEO of 6sense. “This investment adds fuel to our trajectory and gives us the ability to accelerate on our commitments. Our acquisition of Saleswhale is just one example of how we are transforming the way B2B organizations create, manage and convert pipeline to revenue.”

Dramatic shifts caused by the continuation of hybrid work in the B2B selling environment – with dispersed buying committees who often are anonymous – have accelerated the demand for a transformation in how sales, marketing, and customer success teams achieve predictable revenue growth. The 6sense platform analyzes data and behaviors to uncover accounts ready to buy and recommends the best action, channel, and messages that are most likely to connect with buyers. Companies using the 6sense platform on average experience 120% improvement in revenue effectiveness .

Part of the new funding will be used to deliver the future of email for B2B marketing and sales teams. 6sense’s acquisition of Saleswhale, an AI-driven email marketing platform, extends the native engagement channels available in the 6sense platform and builds on the company’s RevTech Revolution promise to put the power of AI, big data, and machine learning behind every member of the revenue team.

“The impressive growth 6sense has achieved is evidence of the tremendous value they deliver to customers and partners, along with the quality of the team behind it all. We’re proud to invest in 6sense to catalyze its bold vision for how revenue teams achieve growth,” said Victor Hwang of MSD Partners. “We believe 6sense is a pioneer and the clear leader in defining revtech, a new category that bridges B2B marketing to sales and data intelligence, and look forward to supporting Jason and his team in their continued growth.”