Luminar Links Up With Mercedes-Benz

Palo Alto-based Luminar has announced a partnership with German automaker  Mercedes-Benz to accelerate the development of future highly automated driving technologies for Mercedes passenger cars.

[Photo above: Austin Russell, Luminar Founder and CEO with Markus Schäfer, Chief Technology Officer responsible for Development and Procurement at Mercedes-Benz’ Sindelfingen, Germany plant. Source: Business Wire]

Luminar’s Iris lidar technology, which is currently being prepared for series production, is expected to improve vehicle safety and the technical capabilities of highly automated driving systems. The partnership represents a major commercial win for Luminar, and the company is leveraging its foundational technology as it continues to execute towards series production.

“This partnership is a landmark moment in the industry, demonstrating how substantially increased safety and autonomous driving functions on consumer vehicles are going from sci-fi to mainstream,” said Austin Russell, Founder and CEO. “Mercedes-Benz has always been a technological leader and first mover for the industry, with the brand synonymous with automotive innovation, safety, luxury, and quality.”

“Luminar is the perfect addition to our existing roster of first-class cooperations with leading and cutting–edge tech companies. Mercedes-Benz’s achievement of SAE Level 3 already marked a huge milestone for automated driving and I am absolutely convinced that partnerships will increase our level of ambition for what is possible in the future. Cooperation is an essential part of Mercedes-Benz’s strategy. Therefore, I am highly delighted to have Austin Russell and Luminar on board for our journey,” says Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, Chief Technology Officer responsible for Development and Procurement.

Magna, UT Named Best City for First-Time Home Buyers

SANTA CLARA —  Realtor.com has compiled its first ever list of Best Markets for First-Time Homebuyers, a report which predicts the cities and towns with the best combination of quality of life and affordability that young homebuyers are looking for. What is it that makes these markets great for first-time homebuyers? They have strong job markets, short […]
Google Unveils Cybersecurity Action Team

SUNNYVALE — Google has formed the Google Cybersecurity Action Team. Made up of experts from across the company, the Google Cybersecurity Action Team will be the world’s premier security advisory team with the singular mission of supporting the security and digital transformation of governments, critical infrastructure, enterprises and small businesses. The announcement was made as […]
New Twitter CEO to be Paid $1 Million Salary

New Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal took over for Jack Dorsey last week and will be paid a salary of $1 million according to filings with the SEC. He is also eligible for a bonus of up to 150% of his salary and is also getting stock options valued at $12.5 million. Agrawal was formerly Chief […]