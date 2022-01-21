Swell Commerce Reels In $20 Million Series A

Swell’s native features, such as subscription management and localization, enable sophisticated use cases without requiring custom development. For merchants seeking more control, the platform’s API-first architecture and customizable data models enable powerful capabilities.

“This investment is validation for us and confirms that the market sees our vision and is excited about our customers’ stories,” says Swell co-founder and CEO, Eric Ingram. “We are building for the future of commerce, and this funding round will allow us to scale our remote-first team so that we can better serve the needs of leading brands and ecommerce merchants.”

The funding round includes participation from previous investors Bonfire Ventures and Willow Growth, and from first-time Swell investor Commerce Ventures. Other notable investors in the Series A round include Brian Long (CEO of Attentive), Romain Lapeyre (CEO of Gorgias) and Andreas Klinger (Remote First Capital and former CTO of Product Hunt). Carle Stenmark, partner at VMG Catalyst, will join the Board of Directors.

In conjunction with the Series A funding, Swell announced the hiring of Kevin McKeand as Chief Commercial Officer. McKeand has more than a decade of experience leading high performing teams across sales, business development and partnerships, including at BigCommerce where he led a team managing over 800 partnerships with companies such as Google, Amazon, PayPal, Stripe, ShipStation and many others. Most recently, he led the business development and partnership teams at Zip, a global buy now, pay later provider.