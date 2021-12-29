Instacart Expands EBT SNAP Offerings

Instacart, the nation’s largest grocery delivery service, introduced a year ago Electronic Benefits Transfer and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (EBT SNAP) payments integration for its grocery partners. And since then, the company has continued to expand this offering. As of September 2021, 21.39 million households around the nation were using SNAP benefits according to USDA data.

Instacart is the first and only platform to have pioneered the retailer onboarding process with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food & Nutrition Service (USDA FNS), accelerating retailers’ abilities to certify for EBT SNAP online acceptance. As a result, more than half of all federally-approved retailers have received their EBT SNAP online certification for their stores on the Instacart platform and can reach more than 25 million people experiencing food insecurity across the U.S.

Instacart has introduced a number of new offerings to expand the EBT SNAP online payments footprint: