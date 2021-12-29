Venture Capital

Luggage Storage Service Bounce Raises $2 Million

SAN FRANCISCOBounce, a luggage storage service, has raised $2 million led by General Catalyst to expand into all 50 states and into 20 additional countries worldwide. Now, travelers everywhere can store their luggage through Bounce in virtually every city in the United States and many more in Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa as global travel opens back up.

Bounce provides luggage storage for travelers and tourists in cities across the world with more than 200 storage points in New York City alone, as well as over 200 spots in Los Angeles, 100 in Chicago, and thousands more locations across popular tourist cities in the United States as well as major cities around the world, including London, Paris, Singapore, and Sydney.

“This raise is a major milestone on our journey to make travelers and tourists’ vacations simpler and more enjoyable,” says Cody Candee, CEO of Bounce. “We’re really excited to have already expanded into 20 countries globally as well as all 50 states, and look forward to making travel as easy as possible across the world.”

Users can book luggage storage at Bounce locations by visiting the Bounce website or downloading the Bounce Storage app. All bookings include the $10,000 BounceShield protection, which also allows users to cancel free of charge any time before their booking begins.

The funding supports Bounce’s exponential growth as the team expands its reach further and begins to move into additional verticals. Bounce has already grown more than 30x so far this year.

