Doordash Customers Love French Fries and Chicken Nuggets

According to Doordash, the largest food-delivery service in the country, French Fries and Chicken Nuggets were the most popular food items ordered by customers in 2021.

Data is from Doordash and DashPass customers from January to October 2021. Below is the list of 20 most popular food items.

Top 20 Ordered Items in 2021

French Fries Chicken Nuggets Gyro Bowl Create Your Own Pizza Cheesesteak Acai Bowl Avocado Eggroll Mac & Cheese Red Velvet Cheesecake Carne Asada Tacos Calzone Build Your Own Salad Spicy Fusilli Pasta Tomato Soup Brisket New England Clam Chowder Churro Brown Sugar Tater Tots Soup Dumplings Poke Bowl

Doordash also began delivering items from convenience stores like 7-11. Ice Cream reigns supreme among convenience orders, with the most popular items for late-night snackers including chocolate fudge brownie ice cream, mint ice cream, vanilla ice cream, sweet tea, and buttercream cookies.

Top Convenience Items:

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice cream

Lemon-Lime Soda

Mac and Cheese Bites

Peanut Butter Cups

Energy Drink

Sour Cream & Onion Potato Chips

Sour Gummy Worms

Beef Jerky

Frosted Mini Donuts

Pickle Bites