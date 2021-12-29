Doordash Customers Love French Fries and Chicken Nuggets

According to Doordash, the largest food-delivery service in the country, French Fries and Chicken Nuggets were the most popular food items ordered by customers in 2021.
Data is from Doordash and DashPass customers from January to October 2021. Below is the list of 20 most popular food items.
Top 20 Ordered Items in 2021
- French Fries
- Chicken Nuggets
- Gyro Bowl
- Create Your Own Pizza
- Cheesesteak
- Acai Bowl
- Avocado Eggroll
- Mac & Cheese
- Red Velvet Cheesecake
- Carne Asada Tacos
- Calzone
- Build Your Own Salad
- Spicy Fusilli Pasta
- Tomato Soup
- Brisket
- New England Clam Chowder
- Churro
- Brown Sugar Tater Tots
- Soup Dumplings
- Poke Bowl
Doordash also began delivering items from convenience stores like 7-11. Ice Cream reigns supreme among convenience orders, with the most popular items for late-night snackers including chocolate fudge brownie ice cream, mint ice cream, vanilla ice cream, sweet tea, and buttercream cookies.
Top Convenience Items:
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice cream
Lemon-Lime Soda
Mac and Cheese Bites
Peanut Butter Cups
Energy Drink
Sour Cream & Onion Potato Chips
Sour Gummy Worms
Beef Jerky
Frosted Mini Donuts
Pickle Bites