News

Doordash Customers Love French Fries and Chicken Nuggets

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

According to Doordash, the largest food-delivery service in the country, French Fries and Chicken Nuggets were the most popular food items ordered by customers in 2021.

Data is from Doordash and DashPass customers from January to October 2021. Below is the list of 20 most popular food items.

Top 20 Ordered Items in 2021 

  1. French Fries
  2. Chicken Nuggets
  3. Gyro Bowl
  4. Create Your Own Pizza
  5. Cheesesteak
  6. Acai Bowl
  7. Avocado Eggroll
  8. Mac & Cheese
  9. Red Velvet Cheesecake
  10. Carne Asada Tacos
  11. Calzone
  12. Build Your Own Salad
  13. Spicy Fusilli Pasta
  14. Tomato Soup
  15. Brisket
  16. New England Clam Chowder
  17. Churro
  18. Brown Sugar Tater Tots
  19. Soup Dumplings
  20. Poke Bowl

Doordash also began delivering items from convenience stores like 7-11. Ice Cream reigns supreme among convenience orders, with the most popular items for late-night snackers including chocolate fudge brownie ice cream, mint ice cream, vanilla ice cream, sweet tea, and buttercream cookies.

Top Convenience Items:

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice cream
Lemon-Lime Soda
Mac and Cheese Bites
Peanut Butter Cups
Energy Drink
Sour Cream & Onion Potato Chips
Sour Gummy Worms
Beef Jerky
Frosted Mini Donuts
Pickle Bites

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

Macy’s Valley Fair Installs Robot Bakery Machine

Posted on Author Editor

SANTA CLARA — The Macy’s department store at the Westfield Valley Fair mall has installed a custom-branded Bake Xpress robotic micro-bakery, offering shoppers convenient in-store meals and snacks. Developed by Le Bread Express, the machine can make a full menu of fresh-baked meals and pastries. The Bake Xpress complements the beverage and snack options also […]
Airbnb News

New Airbnb Hosts Made $9,600 in 2021

Posted on Author Editor

Airbnb released data last month about new hosts on its rental network. Hosts in the US, who welcomed their first guests in the first six months of 2021 and have only one listing, have collectively made millions of dollars hosting on Airbnb. Half of new listings that were both activated and booked in early 2021 […]
News Real Estate

Silicon Valley Median Home Price at $1.25 Million

Posted on Author Editor

SANTA CLARA — New housing data shows 2021’s feverish home sales pace broke a yearly record in October, even as fall sales activity followed steadier seasonal patterns. With last month marking the eighth straight month of buyers snatching up homes more quickly than the fastest pace in previous years and fewer new sellers entering the market than […]