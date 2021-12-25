ICONIQ Capital Leads $170 Million Round in Dialpad

SAN FRANCISCO — Dialpad Inc., which operates an AI-powered cloud communications and collaboration platform, has raised $170 million in funding. The funding valued the company at $2.2 billion. To date, Dialpad has raised $418 million in capital.

ICONIQ Capital leads the funding round which includes participation from Amasia, GV, OMERS Growth Equity, Work-Bench, Section 32, and T-Mobile Ventures. Dialpad will use the funding to invest in development and application of native artificial intelligence (AI) throughout its unified platform; hiring top talent across data engineering, natural language processing, machine learning and customer-facing roles to support its rapid global growth.

“Dialpad is the world’s most advanced AI-powered communications, collaboration, and contact center platform, providing a customer- and cloud-first solution that enables more efficient and effective conversations,” said Craig Walker, founder and CEO, Dialpad. “This latest round of funding, and increased valuation, showcases Dialpad’s continued momentum and strengthens our dedication to helping companies scale and enterprises thrive in today’s hybrid, work-from-anywhere world.”

“ICONIQ Capital is proud to again invest in Dialpad’s vision to deliver streamlined communications combined with crucial data-driven insights all through one application,” said Will Griffith, Founding Partner, ICONIQ Capital. “As the creator of Google Voice, Craig Walker knows what it means to disrupt an entire category. Walker recognized the pain points consumers had communicating at scale in the cloud. Now, he is applying that same philosophy with Dialpad, extending it to the enterprise and is once again disrupting the status quo.”

“Customer adoption of Dialpad’s AI-powered TrueCaaS platform is at an all time high and is accelerating,” said Mike Kourey, Chief Financial Officer, Dialpad. “This $170 million financing round further fuels our unparalleled innovation engine and global expansion, advancing Dialpad’s comprehensive vision for the future of work, business communications and collaboration, and customer experience.”

Dialpad says it has more than 7,000 customers and millions of people that use Dialpad to connect their teams from anywhere including Motorola Solutions, Netflix, T-Mobile, Uber and WeWork.