Five Area Companies Added to Nasdaq 100 Index

Six tech companies were added to the Nasdaq-100 Index (Nasdaq: NDX) last week in an annual reconstitution of the index.

The following six companies were added to the Nasdaq 100: Airbnb, Inc. (Nasdaq: ABNB), Fortinet, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTNT), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: PANW), Lucid Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: LCID), Zscaler, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZS), Datadog, Inc. (Nasdaq: DDOG). All are based in the Bay Area except for Datadog from NY.

The Nasdaq-100 Index is made up of the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market. It began in January 1985 when it was launched along with the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, which is comprised of the 100 largest financial stocks on Nasdaq. These indexes act as benchmarks for financial products such as options, futures, and funds. The Nasdaq-100 Index is reconstituted each year in December, timed to coincide with the quadruple witch expiration Friday of the quarter.

The Nasdaq-100 Index is the basis of the Invesco QQQ Trust (Nasdaq: QQQ) which aims to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond with the Nasdaq-100 Index performance. In addition, options, futures and structured products based on the Nasdaq-100 Index and the Invesco QQQ Trust trade on various exchanges.

As a result of the reconstitution, the following six companies were removed from the Index: CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW), Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA/FOX), Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: CHKP), Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM), Incyte Corporation (Nasdaq: INCY).