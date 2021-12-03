Venture Capital

Coatue Leads $120 Million Series B in Panther Labs

SAN FRANCISCOPanther Labs, a cloud-scale security analytics platform, announced $120 million in Series B funding. The investment will be used to fuel rapid market expansion, bringing Panther’s fast, flexible and scalable platform for threat detection and incident response to security teams everywhere.

The round was led by Coatue Management, with new participation from ICONIQ Growth and Snowflake Ventures along with continued support from Lightspeed Venture Partners, S28 Capital, and Innovation Endeavors, putting Panther at a $1.4 billion valuation.

“We think Panther has all of the ingredients to be a disruptive force in the security marketplace. In addition to product/market fit, they have a team that executes well and a goal of consistently providing an exceptional customer experience,” said David Schneider, a General Partner at Coatue. “We’re proud to support them in their next phase of growth and are excited about what they have planned for the future.”

In the last year, Panther grew its customer base by 300% and is used by companies including Dropbox, Zapier, Snyk, and more. Additionally, the company expanded its team 4x as a remote-first company and introduced a tailored version of its product for AWS security teams. Snowflake also named Panther as its Cybersecurity Partner of the Year 2021.

“Panther’s cloud-native approach to security has helped our joint customers achieve threat detection and response at scale,” said Omer Singer, Head of Security Strategy at Snowflake. “As a partner, investor, and customer, Snowflake looks forward to supporting Panther in their next chapter to have an impact in the security industry.”

“Rapid cloud adoption has transformed the way businesses operate and security teams are overwhelmed by increasing data volumes and an ever-expanding attack surface,” said Jack Naglieri, CEO and founder of Panther Labs. “Legacy SIEM platforms weren’t built for the cloud and can’t deliver the speed, scale, and flexibility needed by modern security teams.”

Panther Labs was incubated at S28 Capital, and inspiration for the product came from Naglieri’s work at companies like Yahoo and Airbnb. While at Airbnb, Naglieri built an open source project called StreamAlert, which enabled the security team to collect and analyze security logs with a cloud-native engine to overcome scale, administration and cost challenges. Early Panther team members include engineers from Amazon and CapitalOne who worked to address similar challenges within those organizations.

