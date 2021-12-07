Apple Orders New Series With Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline

Apple’s streaming service Apple TV+ has ordered “Disclaimer,” a new original series from Academy Award and Golden Globe winning director Alfonso Cuarón (Golden Lion Award-winning “Roma,” “Gravity,” “Children of Men”) through his production company Esperanto Filmoj.

Apple has been busy this year bulking up Apple TV+ with exclusive movies and shows to compete with other streaming services Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, HBO Max and Peacock.

The psychological thriller will star actors Cate Blanchett (“Don’t Look Up,” “Nightmare Alley,” “Pinocchio”), who will also executive produce, and Kevin Kline (“The Starling,” “Beauty and the Beast,” Broadway’s “Present Laughter”), who is making his series debut. Cuarón will write, direct and executive produce the series.

Based on the novel of the same name by Renee Knight, “Disclaimer” will star Blanchett as Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions. When an intriguing novel written by a widower (played by Kline) appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realize she is a key character in a story that she had hoped was long buried in the past. A story that reveals her darkest secret. A secret she thought was hers alone.

The series will be the first project to debut from a multi-year deal with Cuarón, who is developing television series exclusively for Apple TV+, and it joins Apple’s award-winning series slate. It also marks first time Cuarón has written and directed all episodes of an original series. Cuarón currently serves as producer on Apple Original Film “Raymond and Ray,” which is now in production from Apple Studios.

“Disclaimer” is produced by Esperanto Filmoj and Anonymous Content. Academy Award winner Emmanuel Lubezki (“Gravity,” “Birdman,” “The Revenant”) and Academy Award nominee Bruno Delbonnel (“The Tragedy of Macbeth,” “Inside Llewyn Davis,” “Darkest Hour”) will serve as directors of photography on the project. Cuarón serves as executive producer alongside Esperanto Filmoj’s Gabriela Rodriguez and Anonymous Content’s David Levine, Dawn Olmstead and Steve Golin. Blanchett executive produces and Renee Knight serves as co-executive producer.