Uniform Puts On $28 Million Series A

SAN FRANCISCO — Uniform, which calls itself the first headless composable digital experience platform (DXP) company, has raised a $28 million Series A investment round led by Insight Partners. The round also includes participation from Elad Gil and Array Ventures.

Uniform plans to use the new funds to accelerate the growth of its global team, deepen relationships with ecosystem technology vendors, expand support for digital agencies delivering DXP solutions, and increase capabilities of its core platform to continue optimizing digital experience production from ideation to end-user experience delivery.

Since its launch 15 months ago, Uniform has built a new backbone for managing the production of digital experiences throughout the entire digital delivery lifecycle. The company’s vendor-agnostic, composable DXP complements existing headless CMS and headless commerce technologies, adding orchestration, no-code tools to create digital experiences and built-in personalization that allow marketers and merchandisers to build unique, omnichannel digital experiences that blend content from multiple legacy and headless sources. The platform’s high-performance edge-side personalization delivers the fastest possible experiences to visitors with 50ms time to first byte for personalized content and green Google Lighthouse scores for search engine optimization.

“Every organization needs compelling digital experiences. Most enterprises invest in multiple headless technologies, and they struggle to free content and data from legacy content management and commerce systems,” said Uniform CEO, Lars Petersen. “We are excited at the new wave of technologies that power multi-cloud infrastructures. Uniform has unique expertise in digital experience and edge computing and provides a distinct advantage for companies to better manage apps, sites, omnichannel experiences and launch modern digital commerce in a fraction of the time it takes with a legacy solution.”

“New technologies and devices are pushing the boundaries of the digital experience market, and Uniform is the first greenfield composable DXP that will combine the power of the technology to meet and exceed the very high customer expectations of digital experiences,” said Teddie Wardi, Managing Director at Insight Partners. “Insight is thrilled to partner with Uniform and its impressive founding team as the company builds the first headless composable digital experience platform built without an anchor application.” Teddie Wardi will join the Uniform board.

“I have been impressed by Uniform’s rapid adoption with large enterprises aiming to speed modernization and ease of use of their content and data stacks,” said Uniform investor and entrepreneur, Elad Gil.

Uniform’s platform is increasingly being used to power innovative, global digital experiences for enterprises seeking faster time to market through composable, headless architecture while retaining previous investments in legacy suites, as well as by rapidly scaling businesses seeking to unlock the full value of investments made in best-of-breed headless digital experience tools, including CMS, commerce, front-end, marketing cloud and CDN. With Uniform, businesses can optimize the entire digital delivery workflow. Architects can choose best-of-breed MACH tools to deliver the right value at the right time, developers can build a front-end using their preferred libraries and frameworks, and marketers can regain control over creating, launching, and iterating digital experiences.

“Meeting the increased digital demand from our customers, we needed to build a modern, composable approach to B2C commerce that allows us to choose best of breed tools for each step of digital delivery. Only Uniform provided the orchestration to turn a collection of headless technologies into a composable digital experience platform,” said Tomas Krag, Hilding Anders Global CTO. “With this platform, our developers can choose the right tools for the job, and marketing can now focus on delivering the best personalized digital experiences to delight our customers.”