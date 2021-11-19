Grammarly Valued at $13 Billion With $200 Million Round

SAN FRANCISCO — Grammarly, a company powering effective communication for over 30,000 teams and 30 million people daily, has raised over $200 million in funding at a $13 billion valuation from new investors Baillie Gifford and funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, among others.

With this latest funding round, Grammarly plans to accelerate product innovation and team growth to transform how individuals and organizations around the world communicate.

Grammarly can be used via a free browser extension and offers premium upgrades as well as business accounts.

“Grammarly’s latest funding round underscores the importance of our mission and the broad need for effective communication,” said Brad Hoover, CEO of Grammarly. “By enabling clear and confident communication, Grammarly’s platform helps people excel both personally and professionally. It drives real impact for our users and the ecosystems in which they operate, including businesses.”

Looking to assist people wherever they write, Grammarly doesn’t limit users to one software suite or operating system to receive communication feedback. Its platform accelerates effective communication across more than 500,000 applications and websites, from email clients to enterprise software to word processors.

With a new desktop product, the launch of Grammarly for Developers, and strategic partnerships like Grammarly for Samsung Keyboard, Grammarly is poised to bring its real-time communications suggestions to more people across more applications. The company will also continue to advance its best-in-class NLP and ML technology to deliver personalized communication feedback to users around the globe.

“We’re delighted to partner with the team at Grammarly to democratize effective communication. As the world has digitized, people communicate more than they ever have—yet it has never been so difficult,” said Peter Singlehurst, Head of Private Companies at Baillie Gifford. “Grammarly is one of the few businesses in the world focused on solving this problem. What attracted us is the company’s vision and the team’s ability to drive the product forward to help more people in more situations communicate better. Grammarly’s long-term and ambitious approach also aligns with our approach to investing. We look forward to many years of partnership with Grammarly.”

Grammarly says it is profitable and has been cash-flow positive since soon after inception. The company has nearly tripled its number of employees since 2019 and—with its newly announced remote-first hybrid working model—is hiring across every department in the United States, Canada, and Ukraine.