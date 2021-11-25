Salvation Army Kicks Off Holiday Campaign at Dallas Cowboys Game

The Salvation Army’s 131st annual Red Kettle Campaign launches the season of giving on Thanksgiving and is calling on a generous public to help ensure hope marches on for millions of Americans continuing to combat the impacts of pandemic poverty. The holiday fundraising campaign will ramp up at AT&T Stadium this afternoon with a special nationally televised halftime performance during the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders on CBS at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time.

Country musician Luke Combs will dazzle audiences across the nation with a live performance at a halftime show that will include the iconic Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

“This year marks 25 incredible years that we’ve been honored to support The Salvation Army on a national stage to provide help and hope to millions of Americans in need each year,” said Charlotte Jones, executive vice president and chief brand officer for the Dallas Cowboys and former national advisory board chairperson for The Salvation Army. “During these challenging times, we’re humbled to be part of The Army’s enormous effort to help families keep their homes this holiday season and beyond.”

The Red Kettle Campaign, the largest and longest-running fundraiser of its kind, is especially needed now to meet the increasing needs of millions of Americans continuing to battle the impacts of pandemic poverty. The Salvation Army has not stopped working to provide help and hope — no matter the cost — since the pandemic began. This year, The Salvation Army estimates it will need $175 million — almost 50% more than raised in red kettles in 2020 — to help keep Americans in their homes this holiday season and beyond.

“Although the holidays are often a time of joy, many of our neighbors in need may not be able to celebrate this year as they try to make impossible decisions between paying their bills or putting Christmas presents under the tree,” said Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, national commander of The Salvation Army. “Helping families keep their homes this holiday season and beyond will take everyone coming together in support of vulnerable neighbors. We could not do what we do without the generosity of the Dallas Cowboys, our ambassadors, our corporate partners, and of course, our volunteers and donors.”

Across the nation, volunteers, donors, communities, and corporations have stepped up in remarkable ways: