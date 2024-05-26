News Uber

Uber Dominates Lyft With 76% Market Share

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

Uber dominates the market for ridesharing in the U.S. with 76% market share according to research firm Bloomberg Second Measure.

Consumer spending data analytics show that in March 2024, observed U.S. rideshare sales at Uber were up 10 percent year-over-year, while Lyft’s observed sales were up 3 percent year-over-year.

Rideshare - Observed Monthly U.S. Sales at Uber and Lyft

After a dip at the onset of the pandemic, observed U.S. consumer sales at both Lyft and Uber began to recover in May 2020. By April 2022, observed sales at Uber exceeded their pre-pandemic levels and remained elevated throughout most months of 2022 and into 2024. Meanwhile, observed sales at Lyft are yet to reach their pre-pandemic levels as of March 2024.

Notably, during its FY23 Q2 earnings call, Uber reported its first-ever operating profit and highlighted Uber Rides as the business line with the highest year-over-year revenue growth. During its FY23 Q4 call the company announced its first annual operating profit.

Looking at the rideshare competitors’ market share, the breakdown of March 2024 observed sales between Uber and Lyft remained consistent compared to the prior month. In March 2024, Uber accounted for 76 percent of observed U.S. rideshare spending, about the same as in February 2024.

How have observed sales per customer fared at Uber and Lyft following a period of high inflation?

After a period of high inflation in 2021 and 2022, consumers are paying more for their rides. In March 2024, the average monthly observed sales per customer at Uber was $107, a 6 percent increase year-over-year and a 17 percent increase from March 2022. Meanwhile, the average observed sales per customer at Lyft in March 2024 was $95, 5 percent higher than in March 2023 and 8 percent higher than in March 2022.

Rideshare - Average Observed U.S. Sales Per Customer

Looking at annual patterns, both companies typically see a dip in per-customer spending during the winter months, followed by a spike in either late winter or early spring. In 2024, average observed sales per customer at Uber increased 6 percent between February and March, while at Lyft, average observed sales per customer increased 5 percent over the same period.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

Delivery Truck Robbed of $30,000 in Cigarettes

Posted on Author Editor

PALO ALTO – Police are investigating a robbery that occurred yesterday morning where three suspects stole about $30,000 in cigarettes from a semi-trailer truck making a delivery. No one was physically injured. The suspects are unknown and at large. On Thursday, May 23, 2024, at about 7:38 a.m., the Palo Alto 24-hour dispatch center received […]
Apple News

Apple iPhone Overtakes Samsung in Fourth Quarter

Posted on Author Editor

Apple became the largest smartphone manufacturer on the strength of the new iPhone 15 lineup, overtaking Samsung. The latest data from research firm Omdia found that in the fourth quarter of 2023, the smartphone preliminary shipment total reached 328 million units. This marks an 8.6% increase compared to 4Q22, and highlights 4Q23 as the first […]
Google News

Google Adds Food Bank Info to Search and Maps

Posted on Author Editor

Google has launched a new initiative to expand the information about food banks and pantries in Search results and Maps. The company is adding existing coverage with data from two initial nonprofit partners: WhyHunger and Hunger Free America, and has added information to make sure people searching for food support can find what they need. These changes […]