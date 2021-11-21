News

Workday to Buy VNDLY for $510 Million

PLEASANTONWorkday, Inc., a provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, has agreed to acquire VNDLY, an industry leader in cloud-based external workforce and vendor management technology, for $510 million in cash.

With VNDLY, Workday will provide organizations with a unified workforce optimization solution that will help organizations manage all types of workers—salaried, hourly, contingent, and outsourced—and support a holistic talent strategy, including insight into costs, workforce planning needs, and compliance.

“As organizations expand the definition of their workforce to meet growing business and talent demands, they need solutions that provide a holistic view of all worker types — including contingent workers — so they can better plan for and meet the great opportunity in front of them,” said Pete Schlampp, chief strategy officer, Workday. “VNDLY is at the forefront of the vendor management industry with an innovative and intuitive approach. The powerful combination of our technologies and talent will help customers better manage their evolving workforce dynamics, helping them keep pace with today’s changing world of work.”

“We’ve seen the value of true cloud-based technologies in helping organizations adapt and evolve to a more complex workforce composition,” said Shashank Saxena, co-founder and CEO, VNDLY. “By joining Workday, we’ll be able to expand the value we bring to customers, helping provide greater visibility, collaboration, and oversight to workforce needs and opportunities.”

VNDLY is based in Ohio and founded in 2017.

