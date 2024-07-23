DreamBig Scores $75 Million Round

SAN JOSE — DreamBig Semiconductor Inc., a developer of high-performance accelerator platforms utilizing its industry-leading Chiplet Hub with 3D HBM,has scored a $75 million equity funding round. This round was co-led by the Samsung Catalyst Fund and the Sutardja Family. New investors include Samsung, Hanwha Next Generation Opportunity Fund, Event Horizon, and Raptor, alongside continuing contributions from existing stakeholders including the Sutardja Family, UMC Capital, BRV, Ignite Innovation Fund, Grandfull Fund, amongst others.

These funds will bolster the development and commercialization of products built on DreamBig’s Chiplet Hub and Platform Chiplets. “This investment underscores the market’s recognition of DreamBig as a transformative force in AI and data center infrastructure,” said Sohail Syed, Co-founder and CEO of DreamBig. “Our open MARS Chiplet Platform enables unparalleled scale-up and scale-out solutions so customers can achieve the highest levels of performance and energy efficiency at lowest cost and fastest time-to-market.”

“We are delighted to co-lead DreamBig’s Series B round and partner with an exceptional team leading the path to streamline chiplet-based AI solutions,” said Marco Chisari, Head of Samsung Semiconductor Innovation Center and Executive Vice President, Samsung Electronics. “The ever-growing demands for intensive workloads and memory-bound applications – from generative AI to automotive – are fueling the need for more advanced chiplet-based designs with 3D HBM stacking.”

The Chiplet Hub and Networking Chiplets deliver highly differentiated capabilities:

Universal architecture support for CPU, AI, Accelerators, IO, Networking, and Memory Chiplets within a unified platform

Memory-First Architecture for direct access from all chiplets to 3D stacked HBM, DDR, CXL, and SSD memory tiers

FLC Technology Group fully associative hardware acceleration for Cache/Memory management

DMA hardware for efficient memory data transfer from any source to any destination managed by the Chiplet Hub

Virtual PCIe/CXL switch for optimized resource allocation

Ethernet/UEC RDMA hardware for enhanced scalability

Multi-Gigabit, low power Content Addressable Memory for precision Match/Action processing at 800Gbps

“We are extremely proud of DreamBig’s accomplishments and its open MARS Chiplet platform with world leading Chiplet Hub for scale-up and Networking IO Chiplets for scale-out enables customers to compose the most advanced AI solutions with UCIe/BoW compliant Chiplets leveraging Silicon Box Panel Level Packaging for the masses”, said Sehat Sutardja and Weili Dai, Co-founders and Chairman/Chairwoman of DreamBig. “It is our passion and determination to drive innovation by offering the most advanced technology for the new era of semiconductor Chiplet solutions globally. In the last several years, we have cofounded and invested in numerous companies to develop disruptive technologies which DreamBig has leveraged to lead the pack for the new Chiplet era.”