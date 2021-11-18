Seasoned Sizes Up $18.7 Million Series A

SAN FRANCISCO — Seasoned has raised $18.7 million in Series A financing to help expand its hiring platform and restaurant worker network to new markets. The financing comes on the back of a $12 million seed round raised in June 2021, bringing its total raised to more than $30 million this year.

Seasoned’s Series A financing was led by Horizons Ventures, with participation from TPG Growth and existing investors. The proceeds from the financing will be used to support Seasoned’s expansion into new markets and continued enhancements to its products.

In July 2020, Seasoned relaunched with a mobile, app-based recruitment and hiring tool for restaurants that complements its employee networking platform. On the back of releasing this next generation hiring product in Dallas, Seasoned has partnered with more than 300 national and local restaurant brands that own and operate more than 100,000 locations across the country, and has added Houston, Austin, Orlando, and Miami to its platform.