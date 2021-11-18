Habu Raises $25 Million Series B

SAN FRANCISCO — Habu, a developer of data clean room software, has secured $25 million in Series B funding led by Wing Venture Capital. Snowflake Ventures, super{set}, Norwest Venture Partners, and Ridge Ventures joined the round, which will allow the company to accelerate product innovation, operations, and customer success to support its rapidly growing client base and continued global expansion. The round brings the total raised to $42 million and will help extend its market lead.

Habu’s data clean room software empowers customers to work in distributed data environments to glean insights and execute advanced data science use cases with minimal resources. By streamlining and accelerating data collaboration between partners, Habu enables companies to increase the velocity and value of data-driven initiatives. Habu is the only solution that has a comprehensive and intuitive data intelligence layer that enables users to work more efficiently across any clean room to power insights, targeting, and measurement. Through privacy- and governance- safe data collaboration, companies leverage Habu to drive private segmentation and activation, journey analysis, measurement, experimentation, and distributed machine learning.

“We see a new era of the global data economy emerging,” stated Matt Kilmartin, CEO of Habu. “While many players in our industry grapple with privacy and security concerns, Habu has built the critical infrastructure for brands to effectively leverage the power of data collaboration for rapid and optimal results.”

Since announcing its Series A, Habu has rapidly expanded its customer base, broken into new markets, built scalable software, and recruited the most experienced team in the industry. Leading brands like Disney and L’Oreal are examples of innovative companies from CPG, retail, gaming, media & entertainment, automotive, and financial services working with Habu today.

“As the cloud data revolution accelerates, Modern Enterprises are seeking out ways to derive value from their data and multiply it through data collaboration with their business partners,” said Peter Wagner, Founding Partner of Wing Venture Capital. “Habu’s technology is uniquely secure and easy to adopt, allowing businesses to safely unlock the collective power of their data without compromising privacy and control.”

This announcement comes on the heels of Habu’s partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, that integrates Habu’s Data Clean Room applications on the Snowflake Media Data Cloud to scale data collaboration for companies. ​​This groundbreaking partnership enables collaboration for Snowflake customers, all without the movement of data. Habu’s best-in-class analytics on top of Snowflake’s leading data infrastructure combine for an unbeatable solution.

“Habu has been a leader in data clean room intelligence, empowering businesses to collaborate in a way that is fast, efficient, and scalable” said Stefan Williams, Head of Corporate Development and Snowflake Ventures. “By partnering with Habu, we offer Snowflake customers a way to collaborate with their data in the Snowflake Data Cloud. The company has had great traction to date, and we look forward to supporting the team through the next stages of growth.”