Netlify Scores $105 Million Investment

SAN FRANCISCO — Netlify , which offers technologies to build, deploy, and scale modern web applications, has raised $105 million in funding, valuing the company at $2 billion. Bessemer Venture Partners led the Series D round, with participation from the company’s existing investors Andreessen Horowitz, BOND, EQT Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Mango Capital and Menlo Ventures.

The Jamstack movement has changed the trajectory of the web by decoupling backend and frontend technologies. Today, the Jamstack provides nearly limitless choices to developers designing the best customer experiences in web applications. With this new infusion of capital, Netlify will accelerate the creation and adoption of modern web technologies and unite the Jamstack in a seamless platform for composing web apps with the best developer experience.

Uniting the Jamstack Ecosystem with the Netlify Platform

Millions of developers have already been using the Jamstack to create dynamic, scalable, secure apps, but often must build their own middleware and workstreams to connect the now decoupled tools and technologies needed for development. To deliver the speed and agility that developers need when moving to a modern Jamstack architecture, Netlify continues to expand its platform to provide a workflow and productivity that natively integrates with every major web framework, API and developer tool.

Netlify is also announcing the acquisition of OneGraph, a powerful GraphQL platform that simplifies the integration and management of APIs and services that web apps now rely on. The OneGraph team and technology will drive a new wave of innovation in the Netlify platform, making it even easier to compose apps using the best developer tools available.

“The innovation happening within the Jamstack ecosystem is a powerful preview of what the modern web will become,” said Matt Biilmann, CEO and co-founder, Netlify. “This latest investment will bolster the ecosystem at both the technical and community levels, empowering developers around the world to become the composers of the modern web.”

Fueling Jamstack Ecosystem to Transform the Web

Netlify says it is creating the Netlify Jamstack Innovation Fund, with a goal to invest $10 million and provide business support for emerging companies that are defining the next decade of the modern web in the Jamstack ecosystem.

Because Netlify believes the modern web is open, the company is also making a commitment to invest $1 million in direct open source project sponsorships, project promotions and upstream contributions from a dedicated development team.

“Netlify doubled the number of developers who have used their platform this year, and the Jamstack ecosystem is growing equally as fast,” said Jay Simons, General Partner, BOND. “Matt, Chris, and the team are true developer champions and are delivering a premium experience for the builders of the web. We’re happy to support Netlify as it becomes the next big developer-first success story.”

An estimated 16% of the internet population visits a Netlify-powered website monthly. Over two million developers have used Netlify and customers like Adyen, Affirm, AutoDesk, Box, H&R Block, Klépierre, Okta, ServiceNow, Twilio, Unilever and VMware are building, deploying and scaling their web applications on Netlify’s platform. The company has raised $212 million in funding to date.