Monarch Tractor Reels In $61 Million Series B

LIVERMORE — Monarch Tractor, maker of the world’s first fully electric, driver-optional tractor has completed a $61 million Series B funding round led by Astanor Ventures, one of the world’s leading sustainable food venture firms, with additional contributions from CNH Industrial, At One Ventures and Trimble Ventures. With this most recent round of financing, Monarch Tractor plans to expand its sales, service and manufacturing footprint; expanding its product offerings; and launching international pilot test programs for regional markets.

“Fruit and vegetable farmers have long been ignored in the electrification and automation movement, and that’s why the Monarch platform is built with them in mind,” said Praveen Penmetsa, co-founder & CEO, Monarch Tractor. “Due to the ever-increasing labor challenges, sustainability concerns, and food traceability and scrutiny issues farmers face, we have experienced great demand for the unique solutions Monarch Tractor offers.”

Monarch Tractor unlocks the potential for specialty crop farmers to achieve both their economic and sustainability goals. This has led to growing interest from farmers and increased support from the investment community, allowing Monarch to scale production and expand manufacturing space in preparation to meet global demand. Additionally, it provides Monarch with the ability to expand the company’s footprint globally into South America, Europe and Asia for international pilot testing programs.

“Monarch is transforming what is arguably the most important vehicle on the planet: tractors,” said Hendrik Van Asbroeck, partner at Astanor Ventures. “Tractors emit 14x more than a car, and have not seen the same wave of digital innovation as we have seen in the automobile industry. Beyond delivering an affordable, clean and autonomous solution, Monarch‘s tractors capture detailed on-farm data to enable the sustainable and efficient farms of the future.”

Pricing for a Monarch Tractor starts at $58,000 for a two-wheel drive model and $68,000 for a four-wheel drive model.