Venture Capital

Monarch Tractor Reels In $61 Million Series B

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

LIVERMOREMonarch Tractor, maker of the world’s first fully electric, driver-optional tractor has completed a $61 million Series B funding round led by Astanor Ventures, one of the world’s leading sustainable food venture firms, with additional contributions from CNH Industrial, At One Ventures and Trimble Ventures. With this most recent round of financing, Monarch Tractor plans to expand its sales, service and manufacturing footprint; expanding its product offerings; and launching international pilot test programs for regional markets.

“Fruit and vegetable farmers have long been ignored in the electrification and automation movement, and that’s why the Monarch platform is built with them in mind,” said Praveen Penmetsa, co-founder & CEO, Monarch Tractor. “Due to the ever-increasing labor challenges, sustainability concerns, and food traceability and scrutiny issues farmers face, we have experienced great demand for the unique solutions Monarch Tractor offers.”

Monarch Tractor unlocks the potential for specialty crop farmers to achieve both their economic and sustainability goals. This has led to growing interest from farmers and increased support from the investment community, allowing Monarch to scale production and expand manufacturing space in preparation to meet global demand. Additionally, it provides Monarch with the ability to expand the company’s footprint globally into South America, Europe and Asia for international pilot testing programs.

“Monarch is transforming what is arguably the most important vehicle on the planet: tractors,” said Hendrik Van Asbroeck, partner at Astanor Ventures. “Tractors emit 14x more than a car, and have not seen the same wave of digital innovation as we have seen in the automobile industry. Beyond delivering an affordable, clean and autonomous solution, Monarch‘s tractors capture detailed on-farm data to enable the sustainable and efficient farms of the future.”

Pricing for a Monarch Tractor starts at $58,000 for a two-wheel drive model and $68,000 for a four-wheel drive model.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
Venture Capital

Softbank Leads $125 Million Round in Pacaso

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO — Pacaso, a real estate service that helps people buy and co-own a second home, announced $125 million in Series C funding led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, bringing the company’s valuation to $1.5 billion and total equity funding to more than $215 million. Additional funding was provided by Fifth Wall and Gaingels. The round also included participation […]
Venture Capital

Bidgely Loads Up With $26 Million

Posted on Author Editor

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Bidgely has closed a $26 million round of strategic financing to bolster its utility electrification and decarbonization innovations deployed around the world. Led by Moore Strategic Ventures (MSV), the round is joined by Accurant International, an investment venture of Bahman Hoveida, co-founder and ex-CEO of Open Systems International. The oversubscribed round also included existing investors, such […]
Venture Capital

Alpha Medical Lands $24 Million Series B

Posted on Author Editor

PALO ALTO — Alpha Medical has completed a $24 million oversubscribed series B round to help seal its leadership position in women’s virtual primary care. Alpha allows women to take control of their healthcare by providing the highest quality medical care in a convenient and affordable online process. Investors in this round include SpringRock Ventures, Margo Georgiadis, […]