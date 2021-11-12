Tom Brady, Kevin Durant, Giannis Invest in Alt

Alt, which lets users invest in trading cards like stocks, has raised a $75 million Series B round from pro athletes including superstars Tom Brady, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

AngelList Co-Founder Naval Ravikant and Accomplice Co-Founder Jeff Fagnan ignited the round via Spearhead, a program that gives seasoned founders a first fund to angel invest, and who believe that the best investments come from founders directly. Alexis Ohanian’s fund Seven Seven Six also participated.

In addition, Vibe Capital, Breyer Capital, Shrug Capital, Apollo Group, Hyperguap, A*, Packy McCormick, Todd Goldberg and Rahul Vohra, and Julian Shapiro were investors.

‍

Professional athletes Tom Brady, Candace Parker, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Alex Morgan, and Marlon Humphrey join existing investors Kevin Durant, Larry Fitzgerald, and Kelvin Beachum.

Leore Avidar, our founder and CEO, says“As pioneers in the alternative asset space we wanted to do something innovative with our own cap table that felt authentic to what we’re building. We’re really excited to partner with some of the industry’s best operators and globally-recognized athletes, to make Alt the destination where culture and finance connect.”

Alt is envisioning a world where anything is an investable asset. Using trading cards, Alt is establishing a proof of concept to create financial products that traditional financial institutions don’t support or recognize as collateral. Over the next few years, the company plans to roll out to other asset classes to support everything from trading cards, watches, NFTs and even LP interests. Users can transact securely on Alt’s Exchange and see how much your portfolio is worth with their real-time valuation model, Alt Value.

Since launching earlier this year, Alt customers have added over $200 million of assets to their portfolios, $70 million of assets are custodied in the company’s physical Vault, and the Exchange has experienced 30% MoM growth in GMV. In September, the company launched Liquid Auctions, providing instant liquidity and asset transfer for hundreds of curated assets at auction.