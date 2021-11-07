Instacart Offers Delivery From Dollar Tree

Instacart is partnering with the nation’s largest low-priced chain, Dollar Tree, to deliver low-priced goods directly to customers.

The delivery service is expanding its partnership nationally with Dollar Tree. Now same-day delivery in as fast as one hour via Instacart is now available from nearly 7,000 Dollar Tree stores nationwide. Instacart will be offering in-store prices so most items will cost just one dollar with a 10-item minimum order. Dollar Tree recently announced it would raise prices on items up to $1.50 each due to higher supply costs and wage increases.

Family Dollar — also owned by Dollar Tree Inc. — already has a partnership with Instacart for orders. Instacart now delivers from nearly 13,000 Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores across 48 states and Washington D.C., reaching nearly 98 million households across the country.

“When it comes to major household expenses, we know every dollar counts. That’s why we’re proud to expand our footprint with Dollar Tree and make same-day delivery from this beloved value retailer accessible to more families,” said Carolyn Everson, President of Instacart. “Dollar Tree and Family Dollar offer truly unique shopping experiences that give customers more opportunities to save and discover new treasures every day. We’re excited to extend the reach of these leading retailers and bring their incredible selection of discounted goods to more households nationwide.”

“With our focus on best meeting customers’ evolving needs, we are pleased to expand our Instacart partnership to provide even more households across the country with convenience and value on everyday products, as well as the party essentials and seasonal items that Dollar Tree is best known for,” stated Michael Witynski, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dollar Tree, Inc. “Our customers discover new and exciting items every week, which help them celebrate all of life’s occasions at an extreme value.”