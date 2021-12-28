Hashicorp Founders Worth $3.3 Billion

The founders of Hashicorp, a cloud platform for businesses that went public earlier this month, are collectively worth $3.3 billion. Shares in Hashicorp were up 8.6% Monday to close at $97.60. The company went public at $80 per share on December 8.

Co-founder Mitchell Hashimoto holds 15,127,104 shares in the company worth $1.47 billion.

Co-founder and Chief Technical Officer Armon Dadgar has 18,854,770 shares in the company worth $1.84 billion.

The company reported 2,392 customers at the end of October with 500 paying more than $100,000 in annual recurring revenue.

For the first nine months of 2021, Hashicorp reported revenues of $224.2 million and net loss of $62.4 million. The company has over 1,500 employees.