BetterUp Scores $300 Million, Valued at $4.7 Billion

SAN FRANCISCO — BetterUp, a provider of virtual professional coaching for large businesses, has closed $300 million in Series E fundraise. This round brings the company’s valuation to $4.7 billion and total funding to $600 million, making BetterUp the largest mental health and coaching company in the world.

The round follows BetterUp’s $125 million Series D in February 2021. Wellington Management, ICONIQ Growth, and Lightspeed Venture Partners led the round with participation from existing investors Salesforce Ventures and Mubadala Investment Company, also customers of BetterUp, along with Sapphire Ventures, Morningside Group, SV Angel, and PLUS Capital.

At a time when the world is redefining the workplace altogether and mental well-being for employees is continuously at the forefront, BetterUp’s latest round of investment will fuel new product innovation to further democratize coaching and reach hundreds of thousands of individuals within an enterprise, no matter their position or level within the organization. BetterUp says it will expand upon its work with the world’s largest companies to deploy hyper-personalized solutions that support their workforces, such as BetterUp Care, its newest enterprise-wide offering that enables personal and professional growth through the development of resilience and mental fitness. The products, which include 1:1 and group coaching, and on-demand coaching on topics that span diversity and inclusion, parenting, nutrition, and sleep, all combine the industry’s most innovative combination of behavioral science, AI technology, and human interaction for people and organizations to thrive.

The funding will also propel BetterUp’s international growth, having most recently opened new offices in Munich, London, and Amsterdam, along with recent strategic acquisitions of advanced people experience platforms Motive and Impraise, announced last month.

“We are in the midst of the great global awakening surrounding hybrid work, mental health and well-being, and diversity and inclusion,” said Alexi Robichaux, CEO and co-founder, BetterUp. “Never has the pressure been greater on our global workforce, and as we collectively redefine the workplace, it’s clear that every organization and every employee critically need support, growth, and transformation. From leadership and career development to mental fitness, connection, and belonging, customers are increasingly turning to BetterUp to support the most important part of their business—their people—in the most profound way possible: by focusing on their whole person growth and development, including their behaviors, skills, and mindsets. This funding will continue to accelerate our mission to bring the most comprehensive and powerful suite of tools to individuals and help them thrive in their roles, unlock their peak performance, and live with purpose and clarity.”

In the last eight years and with over one million coaching sessions completed, BetterUp has proven that individual performance and organizational growth begin with company leadership taking a proactive approach to the health and resilience of their employees. Developed by a team of world leading researchers and PhDs across the fields of positive psychology and human performance, alongside best-in-class developers and data scientists, BetterUp™ enriches the understanding of human emotion at scale.

“It’s rare to see a company engage in continuous category creation, but that’s exactly what iconic companies do. And that’s why we’re so proud to lead another round of financing in BetterUp,” said Doug Pepper, General Partner at ICONIQ Growth. “As the inventor and pioneer of democratizing coaching, BetterUp is in an exciting phase in expanding its category by uniquely innovating to meet the needs of global enterprises with its human transformation platform. For the first time, organizations can connect leadership performance with proactive mental health and diversity & inclusion to holistically transform the employee experience and drive improvements in key business outcomes.”