McDonald’s to Give Free Breakfast for Teachers

McDonald’s is making school day mornings a little brighter for teachers with a free breakfast Thank You Meal all next week from October 11 to 15.

“Together with our Owner/Operators, we’re proud to serve the people who make our communities a better place, and this is an important time to say thank you to some of our everyday heroes,” said Joe Erlinger, President, McDonald’s USA. “We were honored to give away 12 million free Thank You Meals to first responders and healthcare workers last year and now, with educators going above and beyond, we’re excited to recognize them in a way only McDonald’s can.”

All educators – such as teachers, administrators and school staff – can simply head to their local participating McDonald’s during breakfast hours from Oct. 11-15 and show a valid work ID for a free breakfast. The Thank You Meals will be served in a classic Happy Meal box filled with an entrée breakfast sandwich, Hash Browns and a beverage. Sandwich choices include an Egg McMuffin, a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit or a Sausage Biscuit. Beverage options include a medium McCafé hot or iced coffee or a medium soft drink.

McDonald’s franchisees have supported educators in the local neighborhoods they own and operate their restaurants for decades, including initiatives like McTeachers’ Night, coordinating food drops at educators’ homes after school, and free meals during the pandemic.

“As a former teacher, this Thank You Meal means the world to me, and I know it will touch my customers and my employees,” said Stefanie Cabrera Bentancourt, McDonald’s Owner/Operator based in Miami, Florida. “Educators are the backbone of our communities. They’ve done so much for us, and it’s an honor to join my fellow Owner/Operators across the country to celebrate them.”

One free meal offered per day and ID is required. McDonald’s has nearly 14,000 restaurants in the U.S.