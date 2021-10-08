News

McDonald’s to Give Free Breakfast for Teachers

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

McDonald’s is making school day mornings a little brighter for teachers with a free breakfast Thank You Meal all next week from October 11 to 15.

“Together with our Owner/Operators, we’re proud to serve the people who make our communities a better place, and this is an important time to say thank you to some of our everyday heroes,” said Joe Erlinger, President, McDonald’s USA. “We were honored to give away 12 million free Thank You Meals to first responders and healthcare workers last year and now, with educators going above and beyond, we’re excited to recognize them in a way only McDonald’s can.”

All educators – such as teachers, administrators and school staff – can simply head to their local participating McDonald’s during breakfast hours from Oct. 11-15 and show a valid work ID for a free breakfast. The Thank You Meals will be served in a classic Happy Meal box filled with an entrée breakfast sandwich, Hash Browns and a beverage. Sandwich choices include an Egg McMuffin, a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit or a Sausage Biscuit. Beverage options include a medium McCafé hot or iced coffee or a medium soft drink.

McDonald’s franchisees have supported educators in the local neighborhoods they own and operate their restaurants for decades, including initiatives like McTeachers’ Night, coordinating food drops at educators’ homes after school, and free meals during the pandemic.

“As a former teacher, this Thank You Meal means the world to me, and I know it will touch my customers and my employees,” said Stefanie Cabrera Bentancourt, McDonald’s Owner/Operator based in Miami, Florida. “Educators are the backbone of our communities. They’ve done so much for us, and it’s an honor to join my fellow Owner/Operators across the country to celebrate them.”

One free meal offered per day and ID is required. McDonald’s has nearly 14,000 restaurants in the U.S.

 

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
Apple News

Eight States to Adapt Drivers Licenses to Apple Wallet

Posted on Author Editor

Apple said it is working with eight states across the country to roll out the ability for residents to add their driver’s license or state ID to Wallet on their iPhone and Apple Watch. Arizona and Georgia will be the first states to introduce this new innovation to their residents, with Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, […]
News

Roku Launches New 4K Streaming Sticks

Posted on Author Editor

SAN JOSE — Roku has introduced the all-new Roku Streaming Stick 4K (priced at $49.99), offering 4K streaming in a portable stick and the Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ (priced at $69.99), which features the Roku Voice Remote Pro for users looking to upgrade their streaming experience with a rechargeable, hands-free voice remote. The company also […]
News Travel

United Expands Schedule for Holiday Travel

Posted on Author Editor

United Airlines announced it will fly its biggest domestic schedule since the start of the pandemic to meet an expected surge in holiday travel, with an emphasis on connecting the Midwest to warm weather cities like Las Vegas and Orlando as well as offering nearly 70 daily flights to ski destinations, including new service between Orange County and Aspen. United reported […]