General Compute Scores $400 Million Debt Facility

The financing is one of the largest to date for an ASIC (non-GPU) cloud. General Compute holds no GPU allocation to protect. That frees it to build on the fastest independent inference silicon while GPU clouds stay tied to a single supplier for chips, financing, and roadmap. The company has more than $300 million of secured, price-protected supply and expects to be the first neocloud to deploy ASIC silicon at scale. Upper90 is also an equity investor in General Compute, aligning its debt and its equity behind the company.

Earlier this year, General Compute closed $15 million in seed and pre-seed funding from FUSE VC, Village Global, Carya Venture Partners, NZVC, Matterscale Ventures, Mana Ventures, and Upper90.

“Upper90 has been early to the AI infrastructure opportunity while remaining selective about where we deploy capital. We focus on differentiated approaches that make compute cheaper, faster, and more accessible for customers. General Compute’s partnership with SambaNova gives it access to inference silicon that is up to six times more power efficient than traditional GPUs. Our role is to ensure the company has the capital it needs to scale alongside rapidly growing demand.” Billy Libby, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Upper90

As AI usage skyrockets globally, Goldman Sachs predicts token consumption will grow 24x in the next 3.5 years alone. While the first generation of GPU neoclouds helped alleviate the AI training bottleneck, they have proven inefficient at inference, the process of actually delivering queries to end users. The newest GPU racks demand upwards of 120 kilowatts of power and require specialized liquid-cooling retrofits, trapping new capacity behind multi-year data center construction timelines.

General Compute solves these problems by building an inference neocloud designed to deliver AI results as quickly and efficiently as possible. The cloud leverages specialized inference silicon from SambaNova (SN40 and SN50) that are more efficient than GPUs at delivering tokens, operating on only 20kW per rack, with no water-cooling required. The result is a better user experience with AI responses as quick as human conversation.

Key features include: